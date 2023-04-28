Best Places to Camp in Utah

Lake Blanche

The trail to Lake Blanche can be backpacked or completed in a day, but once you get to the top the scenery will definitely make you want to stay. Located up Big Cottonwood Canyon this trail has many places to camp along the trail and once you get to the top. Explore a while once you make it to the top to find the two smaller lakes to the West of Lake Blanche. Although this spot doesn’t offer any specific campgrounds you can find directions and tips here! Don’t forget that Lake Blanche doesn’t allow campfires, has a limit of 10 campers per group, and if you’re backcountry camping you must be at least 200 feet away from trails, lakes, and streams.