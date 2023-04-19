Beyond Organic: Regenerative Practices of Utah Natural Meat

In an age where climate change, environmental degradation, and public health concerns dominate headlines, many consumers are beginning to seek healthier, more sustainable food options. Utah Natural Meat, a family-owned and operated farm in West Jordan, Utah, champions a holistic approach to raising animals, emphasizing animal welfare, environmental stewardship, and nutrient-dense products. This pioneering family business is revolutionizing how meat is produced and consumed here in Utah by placing animal welfare, land preservation, and the environment at the core of their practices.

The Bowler family, owners and operators of Utah Natural Meat, has always been passionate about providing their local community with ethical and sustainable meat products. Their picturesque farm and store sit on 15 acres in West Jordan, Utah, and are home to various animals, including cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens, and turkeys. However, most of the work happens on the 1000-acre ranch farther out. The Bowlers’ deep respect for their animals and commitment to the environment led them to create a unique farming ecosystem that benefits the land, animals, and customers.

Photo credit Utah Natural Meat

Utah Natural Meat’s approach to farming embraces a sustainable and ethical model, guided by the principle of prioritizing the well-being of their animals and the land they inhabit. Their management practices prioritize the land’s and animals’ health, yielding high-quality, nutrient-dense products. Animals at Utah Natural Meat can live their natural lives, with plenty of room to graze, roam, and engage in natural behaviors. This dedication to animal welfare results in healthier, happier animals and more flavorful, nutrient-dense meat.

Utah Natural Meat uses a rotational grazing system that moves animals between different sections of land to keep their pastures healthy. This prevents overgrazing, promotes the growth of diverse plant species, and promotes a healthy, thriving ecosystem. The Bowlers do not use pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers on their pastures or crops. They are concerned with preserving the soil’s natural fertility and promoting healthier, more resilient plants and ecosystems.

By operating an on-site USDA-inspected processing facility, Utah Natural Meat goes above and beyond to ensure the ethical treatment of its animals. This reduces the stress of transportation and off-farm processing, resulting in more humane and high-quality meat products.

The Bowler family is committed to complete transparency in their farming practices, welcomes customer questions, and welcomes visitors to tour their farm and see their operations firsthand. Their ethical, holistic farming method yields meat higher in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats than conventionally raised meat. Supporting Utah Natural Meat is good for your health and a conscious decision to support sustainable farming practices and the local economy.

Photo credit Utah Natural Meat

By purchasing their products, you are helping to make the world a better place. Their regenerative practices aid in the fight against climate change by sequestering carbon, conserving water resources, and ensuring that the land remains fertile for future generations. Purchasing UNM products helps support a local, family-owned business, promoting the prosperity and growth of the surrounding community.

However, UNM faces certain challenges, particularly when it comes to partnering with local restaurants and meeting customer expectations. Shayn Bowler, the owner of Utah Natural Meat, says, “Most of the time, restaurants are used to ordering large quantities of single items for their menus, like chicken breast or whatever. And that doesn’t work for me because I don’t have the distribution that Nicholas Food Service has to where I can peddle all the backs, legs, and wings somewhere else. If somebody wants to use the whole animal, we’re happy to cut it any way they want and give it to them.”

Shayn also expresses concern about consumer habits and expectations, especially during winter. “People, I think, are used to going to the grocery store wherever they get their food and just getting whatever they want, whenever they want, in any quantity they want. And that’s not actually how whole animal processing works. If we butcher a pig, the first thing to go would be the bacon. But then people will ask, ‘Why are you out of bacon?’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh because I still have pork chops, pork roast, and sausage on the shelf. I can’t just kill pigs for bacon.’ And nobody really understands that, instead of basing their diet and menu on what’s available in the season. That would be super handy; that people recognize that. Especially things like milk in the winter. I mean, the daylight hours and the cold, and everything just gets worse.”

Utah Natural Meat is a shining example of sustainable and ethical farming in today’s environmentally conscious world. The Bowler family’s commitment to transparency, animal welfare, land preservation, and the environment makes supporting their family-owned business an investment in a healthier planet, a thriving local economy, and a more sustainable future for all. By choosing UNM products, consumers can participate in this transformative journey that fosters a better understanding of our food systems and promotes a lasting positive impact on our world.

If you would like to visit, the farm is located at 5600 W. 7400 S. in West Jordan. Their farm store is open on Tuesdays from 2:00-6:00 pm, Thursdays from 2:00-6:00 pm, and Saturdays from 10:00 am-3:00 pm. You can also place bulk orders online.

