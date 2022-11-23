Salt Lake City Businesses with Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Black Friday shopping used to mean getting up early, lining up outside of a big-box store in freezing weather and potentially trampling over your neighbor to get the last discounted KitchenAid mixer in Eggshell White. Things are changing, however. In 2021, more people shopped from home on Black Friday than in stores—66.5 million in person compared to 88 million online, according to Wallethub.

This year might look a little different as well. With high inflation, our holiday shopping budgets are likely to be a little tighter. (Wallethub also calculated the optimal maximum holiday budget by city, using population, income, age, savings-and monthly expenses. Salt Lake City’s is $897.) So, rather than buying the latest toys to fill the void in our lives, that money might be better spent creating lifelong memories with events and experiences and supporting local Salt Lake City businesses that are getting involved in the Black Friday game.

Adventure Responsibly 3-D Maps

Adventure Responsibly started in Utah by a group of outdoors lovers who began picking up litter in national parks and other highly visited outdoor sites around the west. Really. They make these cool 3-D maps of states, mountain ranges and parks based on USGS Topographical Maps. The group is offering 50% off posters when you buy another at full price. Visit adventureresponsibly.co to shop.

Basalt Day Spa

On Nov. 26, Basalt Day Spa is offering a one-day gift certificate sale. For every $100 spent, you’ll receive a $20 bonus that can be used in-store or online.

Best Friends Animal Society

You can bring home any pet for the holidays FEE WAIVED November 25. Visit the Lifesaving Center 12-6 p.m. at 2005 S. 1100 East in Salt Lake City to meet available pets onsite. All pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and ready to spend the holidays with you.

Dreamscapes and Bizarre Bazaar

At Dreamscapes, Black Friday only, all tickets will be 25% off for the 25th. You can purchase online or in person. Use code BlackFriday22 upon checkout to redeem this offer. For Bizarre Bazaar, all items up to $150 will be 10% off during Black Friday. Shop local and support local artists!

Eccles Theatre

Eccles Theatre is offering 20% off select shows with the code BLACKFRIDAY. Shows include A Kurt Bestor Christmas, Mystery Science Theatre and more.

Gatehouse No.1

Take 20% off all holiday decor in-store at Gatehouse No.1 in Orem. Ornaments, holiday villages, ribbons, figurines—Gatehouse has everything you need for a charming seasonal display.

Got Beauty

Take 25% off Got Beauty’s bath products through the rest of November. Bubble baths, scrubs and hair products make the perfect gift if you can fight the temptations to keep them for yourself.

Harmons Neighborhood Grocer

For every $100 Harmons gift card you buy during the Cyber Monday Sale, you receive a $25 gift card free.

Hip & Humble

This lovely boutique in the 9th and 9th area (and at Station Park) is often our answer to “oh no, we forgot to get so and so a gift!” It offers a wide range of gifts from very special to very fun. The store is offering 20% off items and a $5 “bounce-back” card with a $50 purchase. And for Shop Small Saturday (Nov. 26, 2020) both locations are throwing a little party with sparkly drinks, raffles, free gifts with purchase and more. Visit hipandhumble.com.

Lagoon Amusement Park

Save on a 2023 season pass to Lagoon on Black Friday. Their discounted ticket is $160.95 plus tax, regular pricing is $207.95 per person. Those with a ‘been there, done that attitude will be delighted to know the park has announced a new interactive coaster scheduled to open next year. Learn more about the ride, Primordial, on their site.

New West Knife Works

Our favorite local knife maker, New West KnifeWorks, is offering a Black Friday deal on its G-Fusion and Ironwood chef knives. Their artisan kitchen tools are works of art with beautifully designed handles and blades. Note. They are also VERY SHARP. Visit newwestknifeworks.com and use promo code BLACKFRIDAY20 at checkout. The sale runs through Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Powder Mountain

The Eden ski resort is offering deals on private lessons and guided tours exclusively on Nov. 25. Take 50% off private lessons booked between Dec. 9 and Dec. 23, ideal for those looking to shape up their skills before the winter season. Or, book an in-bound guided tour for 10% off available from Nov. 25 until Nov. 28.

Salt Lake Bees Holiday Ticket Packs

The Salt Lake Bees are offering packs of four ($39) or 10 ($89) ticket vouchers now through Dec. 31. The vouchers get you the best available seats to any Salt Lake Bees game, a screaming deal. You still have to buy your own hot dog, beer and peanuts, however. Visit milb.com/salt-lake for all the details.

Salt & Honey Market

While this artisans’ marketplace (with storefronts at 9th and 9th and the Salt Lake City Visitor’s Center at the Salt Palace) doesn’t have any specific Black Friday deals, it is definitely worth a mention. The stores are solely dedicated to showcasing the work of local artisans and makers and its festive Christmas Market at Fashion Place is open through Dec. 31.

S&S Presents

The owners of Urban Lounge & Metro Music Hall or Kilby Court are once again offering up the “Golden Ticket” packages. These tickets give the lucky holder access to any S&S Presents show (even if they are sold out) for the entire year of 2023. Whoa. There’s one for just adults with 21-and-over access to Urban and Metro ($250) and one for the all-ages Kilby Court shows ($150). One caveat: the Golden Ticket only applies to shows by S&S Presents (which is most of them) and not gigs from outside promoters like Live Nation, Viva La Diva and others. It’s on sale now through Dec. 23. Visit snspresents.com for full details.

Utah Hogle Zoo

Hogle Zoo is offering a brand new membership deal this Black Friday. With every purchase of an annual membership, they are throwing in two free tickets to Zoolights, a coveted event that sells out early each year. The promotion runs Nov. 23-27, find more info on pricing and membership levels on their site.

Utah Shakespeare Festival

Take $10 off every ticket of the 2023 season in Utah Shakespeare Festivals’ biggest sale of the year. Shows include West Side Story, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Jane Austen’s Emma.

