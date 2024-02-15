First Bite: Bonnie & Clyde’s Cafe

Self-proclaimed ‘East Coast food thieves’ have touched down in Salt Lake City, bringing with them delicious debauchery in the form of sandwiches, salads and secrets. The newly-opened Bonnie & Clyde’s specializes in quality lunch fare, baked goods and coffee, all inspired by flavors found in big cities like Chicago, New York and Boston. The light-filled space is filled with thoughtful nods to the roaring 20’s, with exposed brick and luxe seating. And, in the spirit of the era, the cafe comes complete with a sultry speakeasy hidden behind a bookcase.

Owner Greg Castro first tested his idea for an upscale sandwich and salad spot in Park City. No surprise that the concept took off, who can resist a Turkey Pesto and side of cajun fries? But when he found competition from resorts and the seasonal swings to be too much, he decided to turn his eyes to the valley. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the newly-built space on 600 South and State was ready for its first tenants. Now, the sizable cafe sports floor-to-ceiling windows, a cute walk-up counter, and plenty of tables for city-slicking professionals and nearby residents to post up with their laptops.

Focusing their efforts on quality eats and coffee, the menu at Bonnie & Clyde’s is brimming with hot and cold sammies, staple salads and a few breakfast items. I tried the house-favorite Turkey Pesto—house roasted turkey, white cheddar, oven roasted tomatoes and green served on a warm ciabatta bun, and The Clyde—breaded chicken cutlet, balsamic, arugula, balsamic reduction and fresh mozzarella on an Italian hoagie. Both sandwiches were a generous portion and met a nice balance of flavorful and light. I also couldn’t resist the Caesar wrap, which was decidedly my favorite and kept it simple with crisp romaine lettuce, chicken breast, croutons and a delectable caesar dressing. To accompany my sandos I had the Cajun and Parmesan fries, both thick cut and seasoned nicely. Next time I definitely want to take advantage of Bonnie & Clyde’s custom chop salad offerings, which allow you to mix and match your favorite toppings and proteins. And, you can’t pass up the baked goods counter, which offers freshly-baked items like Pain Au Chocolat, ham & cheese croissants and Kouign-Amanns.

After enjoying our yummy lunch, and chugging a matcha latte with the cutest foam art, I got to chatting with Greg and his girlfriend/cafe designer Madeline about Bonnie & Clyde’s most notable feature—the bookcase. Next to the cafe’s entrance, the brightly-colored installation features a curated collection of vintage books and trinkets sourced from local thrift treasures like Capital City Antique Mall and Utah Book & Magazine. It’s an art feature in itself, but it also hides one of Bonnie & Clyde’s scintillating secrets. Behind the bookcase’s hidden door is a sultry speakeasy, complete with a full bar and posh decor. The space is still under wraps, although Greg hopes to open it in the next month or so. The speakeasy, named Hide & Seek, will open when Bonnie & Clyde’s closes down for the day, and inside will serve an entirely new menu of rotating shared plates like ceviche and tartare. Both intimate and alluring, I can foresee the bar becoming an ideal space for private parties and after-work cocktail hours.

Bonnie & Clyde’s has a lot of fun stuff in the works, and I’m excited to see what the cafe will bring to Downtown SLC’s ever-changing community. Check their instagram for updates about the speakeasy @bonniexclydes

If You Go…

611 South Main Street, SLC

385-29-8180

