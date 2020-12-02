The holidays are for eating, drinking and being merry- but mostly for drinking. So we put together our top local spots to get holiday spirits. Here’s our boozy gift guide for all the cocktail lovers in your life. (Or maybe just for yourself):

NEFT VODKA: NEFT is made from spring water filtered for 50 years, though the granite and limestone, deep beneath the Rhaetian Alps in Austria, four ancient grains of rye, and nothing else. The result is a rich, ultra-premium vodka just as memorable as its container—our portable, unbreakable barrel that keeps NEFT cold for up to six hours. neftvodkaus.com, @neftvodkaus Seabird Single Spirit Mixers: Five flavors to choose from. Just add alcohol. Purchase on our site (for delivery or pickup at Seabird locations) or at The Store (Gateway and Holladay). Really easy, really good! 801-456-1223, seabirdutah.com BITTERS LAB: Bitters Lab Gift Set: Available in 3 options; neatly packaged in a stylish box and are great for gift-giving. Includes recipe cards for each flavor and info card. Bitters lab is located at 850 S. 400 W. Suite 117, SLC UT 84101, bitterslab.com SUGAR HOUSE DISTILLERY: Sugar House Distillery is an award winning grain to glass distillery located in Salt Lake City, Utah. We distill our Vodka, Rum, Malt, Rye and Bourbon Whiskey using local grains. All of our spirits are distilled and bottled by Sugar House Distillery. 801-726-0403, sugarhousedistillery.com

