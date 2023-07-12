DIY Boozy Popsicles

Sure, you can use ice to chill your drink, but dropping in a boozy popsicle is the season’s coolest way to add flavor and fun.

During the dog days of summer, nothing is easier and more fun than chilling and flavoring your favorite drink with a tasty ice pop, homemade or store-bought. The combinations are endless—here are a few pairings to get you started on making your own boozy popsicles.

Moscow Mule + Lime Pop Cold Coffee + Fudge pop Margarita + Citrus Pop Piña Colada + Coconut Pop Prosecco + Berry Pop Bourbon + Vanilla Cream Pop Rosé + Melon Pop

Where to Find Popsicles in Utah

If you’re too lazy to whip up your own frozen creation, local bars and restaurants have you covered.

Booch Float at HK Brewing Collective

Enjoy your favorite kombucha, boozy or otherwise, with a Normal Ice Cream Vanilla Bean Bar coated in White Chocolate.

Paletas from Joy Pops

Paletas are latina-style popsicles made with real fruit and water. Think gelato in popsicle form. Find the where the Draper-based ice cream truck is next by checking on their instagram!

Island Style Popsicles from Kai Pops

Family owned and operated Kai Pops was created by 9 year old Kekai, now the food truck and business supplies Utah with a slice of island paradise.

