Owner and pastry chef, Irie Cao Omori, said she initially had her extra fluffy pancakes on the menu when Doki Doki first opened three years ago, but the trend hadn’t taken off yet. Going with her gut, she brought them back in the fall of 2020, and they’ve been a hit ever since. The secret? Perfectly and intensively whipped egg-whites. They’re almost too cute to eat, but after one bite, there’s no stopping.

249 E. 400 South, SLC, 385-229-4339, dokidessert.com

For more, click here.