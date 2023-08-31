Women in Business: Darlene Carter | C.W. Group

Look around, Utah is changing dramatically. With rapid construction building a new landscape and culture up and down the entire state, a few key decision-makers are calling the shots that could send the Beehive State into its next great era.

Darlene Carter, CEO of C.W. Group, one of Utah’s fastest-growing and most decorated real estate developers, is one of those shot callers.

Not only does Carter lead the vision and day-to-day operation of C.W. Group, which includes five business lines; C.W. Urban, C.W. Design, C.W. Land Co., Cole West Home, and Cole West Development, she also serves as a board member for Envision Utah and was the co-chair of Downtown Alliance’s Development Committee for 2022 and 2023.

Go ahead, pick any one of the exciting new developments you can see all over the Wasatch Front and even in Southern Utah, chances are, Carter has put her fingerprints on it.

“At the core of our commitment to fostering community lies our unwavering dedication to nurturing the individuals in our company and our area. By prioritizing the growth of others, we can establish a groundbreaking paradigm, shaping exceptional endeavors and nurturing vibrant communities.” – Darlene Carter

But being a female leader in a male-dominated industry isn’t anything new to Carter. She’s been a leading voice in real estate development circles for nearly two decades. After beginning her career in 2005, and joining C.W. Group’s eventual owner, Colin Wright, when he founded Henry Walker Homes in 2009, Carter has always been a steadying influence among executive leadership teams. After Henry Walker Homes was sold in 2013, she was kept on board for several years to ease the transition and continue her sterling record of growth and profitability.

Now, even as a major player for one of Utah’s leading development groups, and with quite a few hats to wear, Carter still makes it a priority to build one-on-one connections. Colleagues at C.W. Group admire Carter for her ability to foster personal relationships, identify talent, and empower others to reach their full potential.

While C.W. Group prides itself on creating value through thoughtful land planning, progressive architecture and exceptional project-level execution, the development group also makes enormous investments in people and their distinct, individual futures.

Ask Carter and she’ll tell you. Her vision isn’t just to build a great Utah, it’s to build a generation of great Utahns.

610 N. 800 West, Centerville

801-661-3810

cwgroup.com

@c.w.urban

