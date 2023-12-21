A Holiday Wreath You Can Eat: Caprese Salad Wreath Recipe

It is that time of year when we get together and clink glasses with family and friends and cheers to the holidays. Our schedules get a little busier with the plethora of gatherings during these months where food and drinks are always the center of attention. Whether preparing dishes for hosting folks or needing to bring something for everyone to share at a party, this festive appetizer is sure to be a crowd-pleaser! The saying, “We eat with our eyes first,” definitely holds merit. We go all out for decorating our homes with holiday cheer, so why not our dishes? Turn an easy caprese salad into a gorgeous holiday “wreath” to brighten up any table. Fresh green herbs, such as basil, completely “pop” on top of red tomatoes that lie on a bed of fresh and creamy mozzarella slices. Buon appetito e salute!

Caprese Salad ‘Wreath’

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh mozzarella, cut into ¼ inch slices

4 medium tomatoes, cut into ¼ inch slices

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup loosely packed fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Balsamic Reduction

1 cup balsamic vinegar

Directions:

1. To assemble, arrange the mozzarella on the bottom of a serving platter in a circular form (like a wreath). Top the mozzarella with tomato slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

2. To make the balsamic reduction, add the vinegar to a small saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring often, until thick and reduced by half. About 15 minutes depending on your desired thickness. The balsamic will also thicken as it cools. (Note: It should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.)

2. Drizzle the mozzarella and tomatoes with your desired amount of balsamic reduction and olive oil. Decorate the Caprese “wreath” with the basil leaves on the bottom and/or over the top.

@jbcookinghost / hostjenniferburns.com