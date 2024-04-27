Celebrate Indie Bookstore Day in Utah

This Saturday, April 27th we are celebrating our local bookshops, authors and literary figures with Indie Bookstore Day! All day, participating Utah bookstores will be hosting fun events like scavenger hunts, story times and author pop-ups. It’s the perfect time to show your favorite bookshop some love, or get out and explore a store you’ve never been to before.

As you stop by local bookshops, be sure to ask them for this year’s Indie Bookstore Map with a list of participating bookshops in Utah. Reader’s can step up to the challenge of visiting them all in one year to win gift certificates from participating locations.

Participating bookshops include:

Legendarium

King’s English Bookshop

Lovebound Library

Pioneer Book

Marissa’s Book & Gifts

The Book Bungalow

Queer Bee

Under the Umbrella

Weller Book Works

The Printed Garden

Ken Sanders Rare Books

For the full list, grab a map and get your scavenger hunt started!

To give our readers a headstart with their summer reading goals, we asked some of our favorite Utah booksellers to recommend new books from local authors. If you want to get your hands on one of these titles, support local businesses by picking up a copy at your friendly, neighborhood bookstore.

Picks from Anne Holman at The King’s English Bookshop

1511 S. 1500 East, SLC. kingenglish.com

Uprising by Jennifer Nielsen Jennifer Nielsen, the current Ambassador for Children’s Literature in Utah, has a new teen historical fiction about a young girl during the Warsaw ghetto uprising in WWII.

The Unwedding by Ally Condie Ally Condie is going in a new direction

with an adult murder mystery from

Grand Central.

Tales of the Titans, written by Shannon Hale and Steve Orlando, illustrated by

Dean Hale, Javier Rodríguez and others This is really fun. From locals Shannon and Dean Hale, a Teen Titans graphic novel that they created for DC Comics, which was out in April!

Picks from Kaitlyn Mahoney at Under the Umbrella

Under the Umbrella

11 W. 200 South, SLC. undertheumbrellabookstore.com

Board to Death by CJ Connor This queer cozy (“quozy,” if you will!) mystery is set in Sugar House, so local readers will have a blast recognizing the landmarks in the hip neighborhood. It’s low stakes and perfect for anyone looking for a little romance to go with their mystery.

Wake the Others by Willy Palomo Viscerally gut-wrenching with each page turn, Wake the Others is a bilingual book of poetry—half memoir and half biography—that wrestles with the legacy of the Salvadoran Civil War. The beautiful sharpness of this book will stay with you and haunt you. (Palomo recently moved out of Utah, but has a long history as a local Utah poet.)

Picks from Jennifer Rug at Golden Brain Books

Golden Braid Books

151 S 500 East, SLC. goldenbraidslc.com

Black Utah: Stories From a Thriving Community by the Utah Black Chamber

Published by Utah Black Chamber, this book highlights the stories and experiences of the Black community living in Utah.

Through Love Pain is Healed: 101 Poems of the Heart by Jalaluddin Rumi, translated by Rasoul Shams

Shams is the founder of the Rumi Poetry Club here in SLC and translated and edited this collection of 101 short poems of Rumi, which offers a journey of the heart through various stages.

Pick from Aaron J. Cance at The Printed Garden

The Printed Garden

9445 S. Union Square, Sandy. theprintedgarden.com

Sky’s End by Marc J. Gregson This fast-paced sci-fi/fantasy thriller comes out of the gate strong and not only does it not relent at any part of the narrative but continues to raise the stakes several times until the tension is nearly unbearable. The world that Gregson has actualized is provocative and fascinating, and his characters are easy to identify with and engaging. It’s as well-paced and gripping as Brandon Sanderson’s best work.

Pick from Courtney Stookey at Lovebound Library

Lovebound Library

145 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City. @loveboundlibrary



Happy Place by Emily Henry This book embraces some complex themes of grief and sadness, and I’ve personally never had a book be so meaningful to me. It inspired me to open Lovebound actually!