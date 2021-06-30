In a year of record drought, lighting off fireworks at home could present a substantial wildfire risk. The safest way to watch fireworks is at a show put on by professionals (especially since some cities are banning them even for the July 4 holiday). Americans have always had a penchant for blowing things up, it seems, but a fireworks show certainly isn’t the only way to celebrate, either. July 4 events of all stars and stripes are going on all across the state this weekend. These are just a few of them.

Wasatch Front July 4 Events

Fourth of July at The Gateway

July 4, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature live musical entertainment, food and games. Fireworks start at dusk. Entry is free.

Liberty Days at Heritage Park

July 5, 2021 at 10 a.m.

This Is The Place is putting on an “old-fashioned” celebration at the Park that begins with a flag ceremony and includes a watermelon eating contest, candy cannon and parade. Tickets are on sale.

Sandy City July 4 Celebration

July 3, 2021 at 6:50 a.m.

Activities for the event include: flag ceremony, Sandy Promenade, 5K, SpikeBall tournament, a scavenger hunt throughout Sandy City, food trucks at Sandy Amphitheater Park and fireworks at 10 p.m. Registration is required for Sandy Promenade.

West Jordan Western Stampede

July 1-3, 2021, begins at noon on Thursday

The West Jordan celebration is three days of parade, rodeo and carnival, including rides and food and fireworks on Saturday at 10 p.m. Tickets for the carnival and rodeo are available.

North Ogden Cherry Days 2021

July 3, 2021 (All day)

North Ogden City is sponsoring the Medallion Search, 5K Fun Run/Walk, Sunrise Ceremony and Fireworks Spectacular. Registration is required for some events.

Freedom Festival

July 2-5, 2021

The annual Freedom Festival in Provo is one of the largest around, including the Freedom Days Carnival, Hot Air Balloon Fest, Colonial Heritage Festival and the infamous fireworks, live musical tribute to all things ‘Merica that is Stadium of Fire. There’s more information on all of these events on the Freedom Festival website.

West Bountiful City Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 2021 at 8 p.m.

West Bountiful will sponsor a food truck and fireworks display at City Park. The festivities begin with a concert at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Dessert food trucks will be available. This is a free event.

Thanksgiving Point Firework Show

July 3, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving Point is hosting a fireworks show at Electric Park. There will be concessions and vendors there. Fireworks are expected to go off around 10 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing a blanket to better enjoy the evening’s festivities. Admission is free.

Park City July 4 Events

Fourth of July in Park City Parade

July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Main Street will close to vehicle traffic at 9:30 a.m. for the Park City’s Fourth of July Parade.

There will be a shuttle parking lot available at the Park City High School on Kearns Blvd/Hwy 248 offering free transportation to Main Street. More parade details are available here.

Park City Restaurants Celebrate 4th of July

July 2–3, 2021

Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) member restaurants toast to independence day with craft cocktails, a classic neighborhood pig roast and live music. Deer Valley Resort’s Friday Afternoon Club on the bridge at Goldener Hirsch, which has partnered with Traeger Grills and Alpine Distillery to make sure you are fed and watered. There will be live music by Don Woodbury from 3–6 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

Hearth and Hill will host a neighborhood pig roast on Friday, July 2, on their patio from noon–4 p.m. The price of a plate is $20 and reservations are available by calling the restaurant at 435-200-8840.

On Friday, July 2, O.P. Rockwell is hosting the Thieves Run Wild Album Release Party with guest performers Lee Rafugee and the J-Rad Cooley Band. Tickets start at $15 for this 21+ event. Doors open at 8 p.m. And on Saturday, Utah-born country music singer Steven Bosco performs as part of the Summer Nights Concerts series. Tickets start at $15 for this 21+ event. Doors open at 9 p.m. More information about PCARA 4th of July specials is available here.

3rd of July Celebration at Canyons Village

July 3, 2021 at 4 p.m.

With the city’s celebration pared down this year, more Independence Day fun can be had a day earlier at the 3rd of July Celebration in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain. There will be live music, kids’ activities and live art activations by local artists but no fireworks this year. Admission to the event is free.

Southern Utah July 4 Events

Fourth of July Celebration at Greater Zion Stadium

July 3, 2021 at 7p.m.

The Greater Zion Stadium in St. George is hosting a July 4 event featuring country star Russell Dickerson. Come nightfall, there will also be a major fireworks display. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited.

St. George City’s Fourth of July Celebration

July 3, 2021 (all day)

This year, the entire celebration will take place at Town Square Park with events going all day long, from live music and food booths to slip-n-slides and a talent show. Admission is free.

Kanab’s Small Town Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 2021 (all day)

The celebration starts bright and early with a cannon salute in the center of town at 6 a.m., followed by a hearty pancake breakfast hosted by the Kanab High School football team. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Center Street. There will also be food, vendors, crafts, activities for the kids, live entertainment and more at Jacob Hamblin Park following the parade. After the sun sets and the bands have finished playing, expect a fireworks display. Admission is free.

Cedar City July 4 Parade and Park Celebration

July 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Cedar City’s celebration starts at 9:30 a.m. with a parade. Spectators can line up along University Boulevard from 300 West to Main Street and down both sides of Main Street from Center Street to 400 North. Following the parade, family activities will be held at Main Street Park until 2 p.m. More information on the Cedar City parade can be found here.

To keep the family-friendly fun going all summer, check out our list of Utah city festivals going on across Utah.