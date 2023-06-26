Red, White, & BBQ: Celebrating July 4th in Salt Lake City

July 4th is right around the corner, and you know what that means—smokey BBQs, lively fairs, and brilliant fireworks shows! In order to make the most out of Independence Day, here is our list of the best July 4th happenings in and near Salt Lake City.

Stein Eriksen Lodge Hosts 4th of July BBQ

The Forbes Five-Star Stein Eriksen Lodge invites guests to the annual 4th of July BBQ on The Glitretind deck for a full spread of elevated backyard favorites. When America’s birthday party winds down, six weeks of Hops on the Hill kicks off, featuring local craft breweries and food pairings on Tuesday evenings beginning July 11. Of course, beyond our nation’s favorite holiday and weeknights sipping fresh suds, guests can refuel or kick back and enjoy the views at any Stein Collection dining entity to sample fresh, new summer menus all season long.

$72 for adults, $25 for children (5-12). Call (435) 645-6455 to make a reservation.

Forum Fest at Canyons Village

Forum Fest 2023 kicks off at Canyons Village with a headliner concert in the amphitheater followed by four days of live music, great food and drinks, kids and family activities, public art displays, and more. Drone shows, all-day music, and two nights of fireworks are the highlights of this event.

June 30 – July 4

Balloon Fest

Top pilots from around the nation come to compete in this unique event. Watch as balloon pilots participate in competitive games in the air! Arrive at 6:00 am. Walk around the 25 giant balloons as they inflate. Watch them take off into the sky. No cost.

July 1st, 3rd, and 4th, 6 AM-8 AM, Fox Field 1100 N Freedom Blvd Provo, Utah

4th of July Celebration at The Gateway

INAUGURAL RED, WHITE & BLUE FESTIVAL IN HEBER VALLEY, UTAH

July 4, 6:00-10:00 p.m.

Serving up one of the only local celebrations on the 4th, The Gateway invites the community to celebrate its independence on The Plaza. Classic American fare will be available from favorite Gateway bars and restaurants as well as served at the event. Two stages will be set up for live entertainment. Live music and DJs will appear on The Plaza Stage while Karaoke will be available on the South stage. Join the fun with yard games, face painting, photo ops, and contests throughout the day on the main stage. The evening will culminate with fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

The first annual Red, White & Blue Festival will take place in Heber Valley, Utah, on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023. The festivities kick off at 6:00 am with soaring hot air balloons over the valley. The full day of fun includes scenic morning races, patriotic walk, games, food trucks, live music and entertainment, art exhibits, local market, train rides, and so much more. The evening concludes with a spectacular fireworks display at 10:00 pm.

Heber City, Utah, June 21, 2023

An Old-Fashioned Celebration at This Is The Place

Explore a Pioneer Village, pan for gold, ride trains and ponies. Learn about Utah’s mining history, see a blacksmith, a tinsmith, a “spinster,” and much more. Have some great grub at the Huntsman Hotel, soft serve ice cream, Brigham’s Donuts, and candy at the old-fashioned ZCMI Mercantile. Visit the Irrigation Station Splash Pad, and take a Horseback Tail Ride. Also, don’t miss the best little Gift Shop West of the Mississippi!

July 4th – 10 am-5 pm, This Is The Place Heritage Park

Independence Day Celebration at Thanksgiving Point

All are welcome at our Independence Day Celebration: July 4th at Electric Park in Lehi, starting at 4 p.m.Admission is free—bring a blanket and enjoy the fireworks, food vendors, and outdoor fun! Gates, concessions, and vendors at Electric Park will open at 4 pm. Bring a blanket and enjoy an evening outdoors with food and fun.*Personal fireworks and/or personal grills are not allowed at Electric Park.

July 4th – 4 pm-10 pmThanksgiving Point’s Electric Park

Salt Lake City Drone Show

Salt Lake City will be hosting drone shows this summer on Saturday, July 1st at Jordan Park & on Monday, July 24th at Liberty Park. Each show will begin at 10:00 PM and last 10-15 minutes. Best seats in the house at Jordan Park will be in the main field area. Best seats in the house for Liberty Park will be in on top of the hill near the pond on the southeast side of the park or in the main east event area. This event is open and friendly to all ages and admission is FREE! Outside food and drink (non-alcoholic) is permitted.

July 1 – 8 pm-10 pm Jordan Park

Salt Lake Bees Baseball and Fireworks

Spend Independence Day the classic American way and watch the SLC Bees take on the Sacramento River Cats. Afterwards, enjoy a fabulous fireworks show! Get your tickets here.

July 4 – 6:35 pm Smith’s Ballpark – 77 West 1300 South, Salt Lake

Freedom Days

Freedom Days is a 2-day event that is sure to thrill the whole family. There will be live entertainment, a carnival, art exhibits, handcrafted jewelry, food trucks, vendors, and more. Free entrance, attractions’ and vendors’ costs vary

July 3rd, 10am-11pm & July 4th, 11am-7pm, Provo Center Street (Downtown Provo)

Freedom Run

Whether you are an avid runner or a beginner, you can take part in the Freedom Run! There is a 10k, 5k, or the mayor’s one-mile Fun Run. Participants are encouraged to come decked out in patriotic garb for the run – red, white, and blue; Uncle Sam costume; etc.! $12-$45 depending on the event; free for spectators. Participants register here.

July 4th, 7 AM, Kiwanis Park in Provo

