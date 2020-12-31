While you may have only recently come to know the charcuterie board due to it’s aesthetically pleasing appeal on instagram, it’s been around long before the social media trend took off.

Charcuterie boards originally stemmed from traditional French culture and their love for cured meats and fine cheeses. Charcuterie quite literally means “cold cooked meats” and was a term used to describe shops in France that sold meat products. But charcuterie boards are so much more than just a plate filled with meats and cheeses. There is a true sense of craftsmanship and attention to detail that makes this culinary art-form so special.

We’re lucky enough to have culinary-craftswomen of our own here in the Salt Lake area. Handcrafting each charcuterie board and box to perfection. An experience both pleasing to the eyes and mouth. They each started as passion projects, using their endless love for food and community to create something beautiful- the appetizer Salt Lake City didn’t know it needed. A centerpiece to gather around, virtually, socially distanced and masked. Making every stay-at-home birthday, anniversary, date-night and holiday feel that much more elegant.

Cassidy Keith of Meat My Cheese:

“Meat My Cheese was started over the summer as a passion project. With the onset of COVID and not being able to go out as much as most of us were used to, I had the idea of creating to-go charcuterie boxes. Unsure if the idea would take off, I have been pleasantly surprised to the liking people have taken to the concept. The to-go boxes quickly became great day date ideas, options for picnicking, are great to drop off to loved ones you might not be able to see as much, holiday gifts, or simply a nice treat to enjoy at home. Over time, the “to-go” concept turned into custom charcuterie platters which Meat My Cheese also offers.

Currently, Meat My Cheese offers two different to go boxes; a 6×6 box that is perfect for 1-2 people and a 10×10 box that is perfect for 4 -5 people as well as beautiful charcuterie platters. Due to maintaining a full time job in the healthcare industry, most of what Meat My Cheese offers is seasonal. I am currently working on launching our Valentine’s Day box and platter options.

It has been exciting to see Meat My Cheese expand and grow and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my Husband who custom makes all of our boards. As I continue to create charcuterie boards and boxes, we will soon start offering virtual charcuterie classes.”

Meat My Cheese can be found on instagram at @Meat_My_Cheese_Utah and by email: Meatmycheese@gmail.com

Nicole Simper of Maven Oak Creative:

“Maven Oak Creative began in January 2019 after a long backpacking trip through South America. I was sitting on my couch (unemployed) mid Utah winter thinking…now what? I have a degree in fine arts that is complimented by my professional kitchen experience and an extreme love for food and viola! Culinary Artist aka the Platter Maven was born. Designing delicious, over the top cheese platters has become more than just a creative outlet, but a thriving business!

As a small business (and human), this year has been a wild ride. I have learned how important it is to be patient, be kind, and most of all be passionate! I am very grateful to be part of the SLC community, it has been an amazing support system and we wouldn’t be here without it.

I am looking forward to creating more and hopefully larger platters in 2021 and expanding my team. Bring on the Grazing tables!”

Maven Oak Creative can be found on instagram at: @mavenoakcreative or online at: mavenoakcreative.com or contacted by email: hello@mavenoakcreative.com

