First impressions don’t end at the chin. In 2021, “fresh start, fresh face” means taking better care of not just your face but also your neck and décolleté—known in the beauty business as “the neck and deck.”

There are some simple things you can do to help the delicate skin on your neck from sagging:

Stand up straight, as your mother told you to, and hold your head erect.

Make sure your workspace is organized so you don’t hunch over it but can hold your head straight.

Gently clean and exfoliate your neck as well as your face nightly.

Use a low pillow.

Do neck exercises all day.

Massage your neck lightly with a gentle oil, keeping your strokes up and down.

SkinSpirit SLC experts share their top three neck and chest treatments:

Sculptra Aesthetic is an FDA-approved injectable that helps gradually replace lost collagen—the most common protein in the body that is used to form a framework to support cell and tissue. The Lumenis ResurFX is the latest technology in laser skin rejuvenation. It targets coarse skin, wrinkles, skin discoloration and mild scarring with its photo-fractional system. It stimulates collagen growth without damaging the skin’s surface. Alastin Restorative Neck Complex helps you continue your home care routine and maintain your treatment results.

