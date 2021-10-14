“I’ve been a chef on the food side of things for a long time, so I always figured if something was messed up on the butchery side I could cook my way out of it,” says John Courtney, owner of Chop Shop Park City. Those who haven’t spent the better part of two decades working in high-end restaurants alongside celebrity chefs, like Courtney has, aren’t so lucky. So Courtney opened Chop Shop Park City to lend a hand.

To catch culinary lightning in a bottle, it helps to start with the best ingredients. Courtney goes to great lengths sourcing everything at Chop Shop Park City. “It’s a three-headed monster with the butchery, the cheese and charcuterie…I try to get things locally whenever possible. There are so many wonderful artisans producing great craft items in the area, and I love being able to get their product on the shelf,” Courtney says.

John Courtney, owner of Chop Shop; Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine

The lamb in the butcher shop always comes from Utah-based suppliers. The beef comes from Creekstone Farms in Kansas. While not in Utah, Creekstone is a highly regarded chef-forward supplier (and the supplier for the famous Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas). “It’s a wonderful facility,” Courtney says. “From a lot of farmers, you get commodity-level products because their animals are treated like food. Creekstone is different. I’ve eaten the grains the animals eat, touched the earth they walk on. They’re cared for, and that comes through in the end product.”

Courtney could wax poetic about the virtues of various high-quality meats all day, but he built Chop Shop Park City to be more than a butchery. “There’s an exciting trend with new blood coming to town with unique expressions and concepts for cuisine. We wanted to be part of that,” Courtney explains. To that end, the dine-in and carry-out options at Chop Shop include sandwiches made from craft ingredients and a Detroit-style, wood-fired pizza. Detroit pizza is typically cheddar focused, but Courtney had the artisans at Gold Creek Farms in Kamas create a custom mozzarella with an altered hydration content for “a more exacting crunch.” Chop Shop doesn’t skimp on the details.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring this concept to Kimball Junction,” says Courtney. “For both locals and visitors, I think there’s a great energy around changing cuisine here.” Pick up some of the finest ingredients and cook your way out of them—Courtney is always happy to share some tips—or have the pros at Chop Shop take the guesswork out of it.

1177 Center Dr., 435-604-0244

