Chopfuku: A Hidden Gem in Taylorsville

Nestled in the heart of Taylorsville, Chopfuku Sushi Bar & Asian Cuisine is quietly making waves in the Utah sushi scene. For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of downtown Salt Lake City, this quaint eatery offers a delightful retreat with its unique culinary creations and charming ambiance.

Generous Nigiri, Unconventional Rolls

One of the standout features of Chopfuku is the generous portions of their nigiri. Each piece is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to quality and satisfaction. The Hokkaido Scallop nigiri is a shining example, with its tender, sweet scallops that melt in your mouth, leaving a lasting impression of the sea’s freshness. The Sake Toro nigiri, with its fatty salmon, is equally excellent, offering a rich, buttery texture that is simply irresistible.

While traditional sushi rolls are a staple in any sushi restaurant, Chopfuku takes a slightly unconventional approach. Many of their rolls feature tempura shrimp, adding a delightful crunch and a modern twist to the classic sushi experience. The Atomic Bomb, UK, and Heaven rolls are mostly solid, though they could be a bit more tightly constructed. Despite this, the flavors are spot-on, with each roll offering a unique taste experience.

Photo by Greg Brinkman

Best in the Box: A Smoky Sensation

A must-try at Chopfuku is the Best in the Box roll. This signature dish is presented in a wooden box and arrives at your table with a dramatic flourish of smoke. The smoky aroma infuses the roll with a unique, intriguing, and delicious flavor profile. It’s a theatrical experience that adds an extra layer of excitement to the meal.

Ambiance: Pleasantly Kitschy

The ambiance at Chopfuku strikes a balance between pleasant and kitschy. The decor is a charming mix of traditional Asian elements and whimsical touches, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. It’s the perfect setting for a casual dinner with friends or a relaxed date night.

Ceviche at Chopfuku. Photo by Greg Brinkman.

Starters: A Mixed Bag

The Chopfuku tartare is a standout starter, with its finely chopped, high-quality fish and delicate seasoning that lets the freshness shine through. On the other hand, while still enjoyable, the Japanese Ceviche is a bit less spicy and citrusy than expected. This could be attributed to a cultural difference in the preparation of ceviche, but it’s something to note if you’re looking for a more traditional kick.

A Sticky Situation: The Rice Saga

While the flavors at Chopfuku are on point, the rice presents a slight hiccup. It’s a tad less sticky than one might expect, leading to a bit of a mess when trying to navigate the rolls with chopsticks. However, this minor inconvenience is overshadowed by the overall taste and quality of the dishes.

Service: Solid and Attentive

The service at Chopfuku is solid and attentive. The staff is friendly and accommodating, ensuring your dining experience is smooth and enjoyable. Whether you’re a sushi aficionado or a newcomer to the world of Asian cuisine, the team at Chopfuku makes you feel welcome and well-cared for.

Tartare at Chopfuku. Photo by Greg Brinkman

Chopfuku is a hidden gem in Taylorsville’s sushi landscape. Its generous nigiri portions, creative roll options, and unique offerings like the Best in the Box roll make it a worthy destination for sushi lovers. While the rice may be a tad less sticky than desired, the overall experience leaves a lasting impression.

So, if you’re in the mood for a sushi adventure without venturing too far from home, Chopfuku is the place to be. It’s a testament to the fact that the best culinary experiences are sometimes found in the most unexpected places.

If You Go…

Chopfuku

4546 S Atherton Dr. (815 W) Suite 107

Taylorsville, UT, 84129

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.