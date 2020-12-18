In a world of texts, tapping a quick “like” or the placement of an emoji on a social media platform, the handwritten word on paper is in diminishing supply. Even rarer, the time-honored skill of penmanship, a licked envelope— when’s the last time you purchased a stamp?

Kamea Johnson, owner, and designer at the Chosen Creative believes that going back to the desk and writing something out on paper can make a lasting impact that far exceeds the timeline on Instagram. Why? Because of its beauty, the time and thoughtfulness it took to create it, its lasting value, and yes, for its actual content.

We’ve got the time to write—we’re at home more, seeing fewer people in person. Yes, there’s Zoom, etc., but the thing about writing is that it forces you to think before you “speak.” It allows you to express things you might be embarrassed to say in person. Chosen Creative’s thoughtful, whimsical and artistic stationery and cards encourage you to choose some words to send someone you love but seldom see.

Johnson’s background in design led her to create an old school business that has branched and continues to develop in these most challenging times. And she’s taken it beyond the pen and paper: As a way to open up communication and inclusion, Johnson started the Utah Letter Writing Club and invited anybody who wanted to join. Remember the term “snail mail?” This group gets together, and after selecting the stationery and pens, sets off on the marvelous journey of writing a good old fashioned letter—envelope, address and stamp included.

