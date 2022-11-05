Ask the Experts: “Mortgage Mike” and Tobi Roberts

Buying a home is a big deal, and who you choose to help you through the process makes all of the difference. The right mortgage company will save you time, money, and heartache. City Creek Mortgage has been helping Utah families save thousands of dollars money when buying and refinancing their homes for over 24 years while earning thousands of 5-Star Google reviews.

What many people don’t know is that you can (and should) shop around for a mortgage. When shopping for a car or household appliances, you research the product, check out the various retailers, compare prices, and read reviews– all in an effort to save money. So why wouldn’t you do the same with a home loan?

City Creek Mortgage’s goal is to make it easier than ever to shop for your mortgage and has developed an online suite of free and easy-to-use tools that allow you to compare other lenders’ rates and fees with City Creek’s.

“With our tools, you can get a real-time rate quote in less than 30 seconds, without giving us your contact information. We are confident in our rates, and believe if you like what you see, you’ll choose City Creek.”

After 24 years, the City Creek Mortgage belief is the same: hardworking people have more important things to spend their money on than an overpriced mortgage. Experience the luxury of a seamless, thoroughly communicated mortgage experience, and expect to save money with City Creek Mortgage.

Q&A

What does using a salary-based loan officer mean to me?

“Choosing a salary-based loan officer ensures that you are not being overcharged by a loan officer whose paycheck is dependent on how much they can charge you. You are working with someone who is paid to give you the best advice and save you money.”

What sets City Creek Mortgage apart from other lenders?

“We are locally and family-owned so we proudly stand behind every transaction. We check in with you throughout the process and if for any reason you are dissatisfied with your experience, you will hear from one of us to find out how we can make it right before you close. We believe that if you provide a fair price and an excellent experience, people will come back for their future needs and they will bring their family & friends with them. This is how we’ve built City Creek Mortgage.”

Why do other mortgage companies hide their rates?

“The sad reality is that it’s because many in the industry make more money when they keep you in the dark. They will ‘It’s Complicated’ their way out of questions regarding loan costs, requiring you to fill out an application and pull credit. We believe this approach is wrong. Before you give any information, visit City Creek’s website to get a 30-second rate quote for a fully transparent cost assessment.”

City Creek Mortgage

11910 S. State St., Draper

citycreekmortgage.com

801-501-7950

Equal Housing Lender

NMLS #85855, #79053, #137701

