Cold-Pressed Juice in Park City

What on earth is cold-pressed juice anyway? It means nothing other than force from a hydraulic press squeezing fruit and vegetables was used to produce the juice. No additional heat, pasteurization or any other process that could rob the juice of precious nutrients—or prevent large scale food spoilage, for that matter—to be found. The not-so distant cousin of the cold-pressed juice, of course, is the superfood-rich smoothie or shake. These concoctions share unadulterated ingredients, which can likewise be consumed without the use of teeth.

Now, for all the brute force magic within cold-pressed juices and blended shakes, they contain more concentrated sugars and lack the fiber found in the solid foods from which they came. They also tend to be more expensive than their base ingredients, begging the question: is the literal juice worth the metaphorical squeeze? I can’t manage an answer for everyone, but I can confidently say such drinks have provided occasional salvation in the wake of life decisions both enriching and self-destructive. Should find yourself exhausted or otherwise indisposed, Park City has the juices and shakes to find redemption.

High Vibes Juicery

The One With All The Vibes

High Vibes Juicery

High Vibes Juicery (formerly known as Guest Haus), has the top-to-bottom atmosphere to accompany an extravagant juice or smoothie. Located inside a former greenhouse in Prospector, the interior is bathed in natural light. Staff can even coach you through a cleanse if you’re keen to give that a go. Owner Jennifer Sutton recommends the Gut Instinct Juice, made with dandelion greens, celery, apple, kale, cucumber, ginger and turkey tail mushroom extract, to help with those heavy après-related digestive issues. They’ve also opened a second, convenient location in The Market at Park City.

1800 Prospector Ave., 435-604-0831, guesthauspc.com // 1500 Snow Creek Dr.

The One For Grab-And-Go

Land Juicery

Maybe you’re not in the mood to discuss a cleanse, or even take off your sunglasses inside for that matter. Land Juicery is for you. You can order a six-dollar wellness shot, like the “whole-body-healing” Tumeric Wellness Shot or grab one of their ready-to-go cold-pressed juices like the Detox Charcoal Lemonade and mumble your way through tap to pay. Bonus points for sharing a space with Pink Elephant Coffee, which is the best in town.

509 Main St., landjuicery.com

The One To Pair With Crossfit

Protein Foundry

If the other drinks are focused on wellness and recovery, the ones at Protein Foundry are more about building something. “Their Protein Shakeouts” are designed to fuel an active lifestyle. As such, expect to find some keto-friendly options, plenty of nut milk and some accompaniments like whey protein and hemp. The Acai Kicker ticks all the boxes you need to stay energized while discussing proper dead-lift technique.

1784 Uintah Ct., 435-575-1100, theproteinfoundry.com

Photos Gabriella Santos Photography / courtesy high vibes juicery

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.