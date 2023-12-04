Dining Experiences, Cooking Classes and More — An Experience Gift Guide

We have all been there. Standing at a picked-over rack of neckties in a crowded mall department store, debating over navy with a red pattern or red with a navy pattern, we start to wonder, “Wait. Did I get Dad a tie for Christmas last year? Or was it socks?” Regardless, he has more socks and ties than anyone who works from home could ever need. In fact, maybe we all have too much stuff. But what do you give for the holidays without adding to the clutter? Something that shows you actually love—and maybe even like—these people?

As kids, whenever we asked our moms what they wanted for Christmas she would always say, “Time together with my beautiful children.” We would always roll our eyes. How do you gift-wrap “time together” and put it under a Christmas tree, anyhow? Nowadays, we’re starting to think she was on to something. You might have to get creative with how you wrap up these presents to open up on Christmas morning, but they give the opportunity for something truly priceless: quality time together and memories to last a lifetime.

Singular Dining Experiences

A romantic dinner for two after a snowy, moonlit forest hike or a warm gathering with friends to share good food and warm conversation, either way it’s hard to go wrong with gifting one of these unique dining experiences to someone you love this holiday season.

A romantic dinner ‘yurt’ sure to remember

The stretch of canvas above and a roaring fire keep the elements at bay as groups of friends or, perhaps, a private party of two get lost in the aromas of a hot meal. It’s intimate and romantic and there are multiple ways to experience the gift of dining in a yurt in Utah. The mountainside Yurt at Solitude Mountain Resort is home to the highly sought-after evening experience that begins with a guided snowshoe tour through a snow-capped forest and ends with a multi-course dinner in the warm and cozy comfort of The Yurt. The Wilderness Access Outfitters’ Nordic Yurt Dinner experience likewise takes diners on a half-mile, guided evening snowshoeing tour through Soldier Hollow in Midway. Then, they receive a private fine dining experience with a four-course meal. Before the night is over, guests are invited to make s’mores by the fire. The Viking Yurt at Park City Mountain Resort melds rustic sensibilities and fine dining. The four-hour dining experience is exclusive and meticulously paced. The preamble is a moonlit sleigh ride to the on-mountain yurt. Gift cards are available for the Nordic Yurt Dinner.

solitudemountain.com, waoutah.com, thevikingyurt.com

Dining at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Yurt. Photo courtesy of WAO.

Snowglobe-trotting

For the people who love the idea of dining in a yurt, but would rather skip the snowshoeing and possible strangers, there’s the picturesque Alpenglobe. This European trend became all the rage in Utah during the social distancing of the pandemic, but they have shown some staying power. After all, who doesn’t want to dine outdoors, enjoying the beauty of winter, while staying toasty warm? These in-demand dining experiences can be found at Franck’s Restaurant in Holladay, Westgate Resort in Park City, Butcher’s Chop House & Bar in Park City and Stein Eriksen Lodge In Deer Valley.

francksfood.com, steinlodge.com

A spirit guide

Imagine gifting your group of discerning booze-hound friends with a customized van tour of their favorite Utah distilleries. You can do just that with Utah Spirit Trail, which provides a knowledgeable guide to lead guests on their spirit journey. If wine is more their speed, the Utah Wine Trail awaits. Road trip through Southern Utah with a Trail Pass to tastings at five local wineries. (There’s a prize at the end after you visit all five locations.) For those lovers of beers and brews, Visit Salt Lake offers a Brewery Pass that grants a $5 credit that can be used toward any drink, food or merch at each of the 15 breweries on the pass.

offutahspirittrail.com, utahwinetrail.com, visitsaltlake.com

Knowledge to Last a Lifetime

Taking a class or workshop to gain a new skill or improve an existing one is a worthwhile endeavor—especially for the people in our lives who never want to stop learning. Not to mention, taking a class together can be an intimate and fun bonding activity for friends, couples parents and their adult children.

Foodie Fun + Chocolate

While Caputo’s offers classes ranging from cocktail making to cooking an entire Italian Christmas dinner, what this stalwart Italian market and deli is best known for, in terms of its education offerings, is its craft chocolate tasting classes where participants learn what separates good chocolate from mind-blowing chocolate. caputos.com —Mellissa Fields

Lessons to impress

If your friends are the types who hungrily devour knowledge about their favorite topics to later captivate and impress groups at parties or work functions (and one of those favorite topics also happens to be wine or cocktails) this is for them. Sommelier and educator James Santangelo of the Wine Academy of Utah is an animated repository of knowledge about wine, spirits and many adjacent subjects. Gift your friends a class on wine pairings or rum and chocolate or whiskey and cigars. In-home tasting events are also available.

wineacademyofutah.com, continue.utah.edu

HERC adult hiphop dance class. Photo courtesy of HERC.

Dancing the night away

The HERC at 1520 Arts in South Salt Lake has excellent programming for people who are still kids at heart…and like to groove. Their Adult Hiphop Dance Class is perfect for complete beginners and for people who are looking to boogie. They also offer art and DJ courses.

slcherc.com.

A green thumb

Cactus and Tropicals is already one of our favorite places to buy plants and plant supplies for the “plant parents” in our lives. They are also a home for customers to learn what they should do with all of those plants and supplies. Check out their website for upcoming classes.

cactusandtropicals.com

Going full hog

Full disclosure, this class is for people who like to learn hands-on (and aren’t too squeamish). In Beltex’s Whole Hog butchery class, students learn how to cut, saw, snap and chop a whole hog into cuts for a variety of cooking methods. Yes. Learn how to butcher a whole hog.

beltexmeats.com

Beltex Whole Hog Butchery Class. Photos Cali Warner

Flying High

The closest some of us are going to get to being Brad Pitt or Robert Redford is reenacting scenes from A River Runs Through It. In the novella and film, fly fishing bridges the relationship between the two brothers. Of course, Montana isn’t the only place to fly fish. There are excellent places to develop the skill all over Utah. Western Rivers Fly Fishing offers a range of classes for all levels, as well as Private Fly Casting Lessons.

Gift Cards are available at westernriversflyfishing.com

