In our May/June issue, we wanted to remind ourselves of the importance of appreciating the people and events that give definition and shape to our world. Writer Heather Hayes talked to folks who were in the thick of Utah’s coronavirus response in many ways: some big and some small. These everyday heroes made Utah a better place to live during a challenging year. All photos by Adam Finkle
Dr. Angela Dunn
Utah’s State Epidemiologist
Dr. Angela Dunn says she certainly never expected to be a household name in Utah, but her straight-talking, no-nonsense briefings have bannered our news feeds for over a year. Read more here.
Louis Donovan
Store Director, Harmons, Roy
With non-essential businesses forced to close during the early days of the pandemic, grocery stores became a lifeline for customers, ensuring families remained fed and supplied while hunkering down and giving folks a moment to interact with other humans. Read more here.
Christy Mulder
Nurse, University of Utah Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit
When, in December 2020, after what felt like an eternity of dark days, Christy Mulder was asked if she would like to be the first person in Utah to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, she was honored. Read more here.
Brooke Jones
Seventh-grader
Donor of hundreds of homemade masks
The act of tracing, cutting and sewing has become Brooke’s happy place. “Everyone has life and that’s something we should treasure,” she says. Read more here.
Kayla Williams
Fourth-grade teacher
Cottonwood Elementary
Kayla Williams is one of 40,000 Utah teachers who taught students in-person as well as online during an uncertain 2020–2021 school year. Read more here.
E.R. Dr. Mark Shah
Director, Disaster Preparedness for Intermountain Healthcare
Consultant, Utah Hospital Association
Dr. Shah knows he can’t fix every social issue, but in his appointed role to create and advise in Crisis Standards of Care, he made it his mission to ensure no one was sidelined as our hospitals shifted into crisis mode and demand for care outstripped supply. Read more here.
Since the publication of this article in our print issue, Dr. Dunn has announced she will step down as the State Epidemiologist to become executive health director of Salt Lake County.