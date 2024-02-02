Preview: Cosmic Hootenanny- A community fundraiser featuring Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, David Burchfield and the Fire Guild, Pompe ‘n Honey, and Hot House West

It’s time to say goodbye to dry January and get ready to party with a purpose at the Commonwealth Room on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Trash Moon Collective presents: Cosmic Hootenanny, a celebration of Salt Lake City’s acoustic music community and a chance to help out a stellar local fiddle player who is experiencing financial hardship following a medical complication.

The event features four of the area’s finest Americana bands playing western swing, newgrass, bluegrass, gypsy jazz, indie folk, country, and roots rock. The bands have donated their performance time and nearly all the ticket revenue will go to help out a neighbor in need.

In addition to a full lineup of amazing live music, the Salt Lake City concert will also include reverse burlesque performances, silent auctions, and so much more.

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

As one of Utah’s finest musical exports, they bring their goodtime vibes to festivals and stages all across the country. Their unique “partygrass” music blends bluegrass, newgrass, pop, punk, and rock ‘n’ roll into a spirit-soaring sound that’s sure to get your feet moving and hips swaying. They play a mix of finely spun originals like “Home” and time-tested classics. On their latest album The Chicken Coop, Vol.1, released in 2023, they offer a locally-inspired take on “The Devil Went Down to Utah,” a reimagined version of the Charlie Daniels hit. They also tackle “Gimme Shelter” and “Psycho Killer” in creative new ways.

David Burchfield and the Fire Guild

David Burchfield just released Live with the Fire Guild, a full-length album recorded live at the Ogden Music Festival in 2022, and features some of his finest material. The record captures Burchfield’s well-crafted songs brought to life by the full-throttle Americana sound of the Fire Guild. This band burns white hot with Burchfield on lead vocals and guitar, Megan Nay on fiddle and backing vocals, Dylan Schorer on guitar and pedal steel, Spencer Aamodt on upright bass, and Jagoda on drums. Check out “Guest Bed” and “The Tunnel,” two cool tunes from the Ogden Music Festival session.

Pompe ‘n Honey

This Salt Lake-based crew of musical archaeologists mine the Americana archives for long-lost hidden treasures then stylistically burnish those songs with their blend of country swing and gypsy jazz. In 2023, Pompe ‘n Honey released a seven-song EP Desert Moon that features a mix of originals and period classics fashioned with an old-time musical spirit. This toe-tapping troupe keeps it light and breezy with a great retro feel. Here’s a video of the title track “Desert Moon.”

Hot House West

Hot House West is a dynamic, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the enrichment, education, and promotion of jazz and swing music. The Hot House West Orchestra is sure to hit you with some dazzling swing and Django Reinhardt-inspired gypsy jazz numbers, and high-energy originals. This ensemble will get you swinging, so get ready to “Hit That Jive, Jack.”

Feel good and do good at the Cosmic Hootenanny.

Who: Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, David Burchfield and the Fire Guild, Pompe ‘n Honey, and Hot House West

What: Cosmic Hootenanny

Where: The Commonwealth Room

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Tickets and Info: https://thestateroompresents.com/state-room-presents/cosmic-hootenanny

