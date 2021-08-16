“Anything you could serve on a cracker or crisp you can serve in a cone,” says caterer Meagan Crafts, of Culinary Crafts in SLC. Crafts’ team creates cone recipes using wontons, bread, chocolate, tuiles, waffles, cookies and phyllo flavored with items like seaweed, bacon, pita and even tortillas. “Once you make the cones, filling them becomes the best part,” she says. “The possibilities are only limited by your imagination.”

Cone Concoctions

Blend olive oil with softened feta cheese to the consistency of yogurt; top with halved cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, slivered red onion and chopped cucumber.

Line cone with basil leaves. Toss mozzarella “pearls” with a tablespoon of chopped tomato and fill the cone. Top with toasted pine nuts and drizzle with EVOO and balsamic vinegar.

Fill cone with chicken salad made with toasted almonds and halved green grapes.

Layer thin slices of smoked salmon with dilled cream cheese and top with capers.

Crafting a Cone: Easy as 1-2-3

Pour prepared batter into cone maker. Allow batter to cook through (1-2 minutes) before removing from heat. Roll around form while still warm to shape the cone.

In the featured image: Culinary Crafts’ simple summer treat: Spoon a dollop of creamy yogurt into a sweet cone. Fill to the top with a mix of fresh berries and sliced peaches. Garnish with chopped mint

