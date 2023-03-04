Top Docs: P. Daniel Ward

Utah is among the fastest-growing states in America. Among the leading questions new arrivals seek to answer is ways to locate quality medical care, facilities, specialists and health-care professionals to address their medical and wellness needs. In this special advertising section, Salt Lake magazine invites our partners in the profession to share their expertise in a range of specialties and other health and wellness options.

Dr. P. Daniel Ward lives by “Inspiring Confidence” in his facial surgery practice and at Form Derm Spas, which is celebrating it’s seventh year.

While Dr. Ward has cultivated an impressive reputation as a surgeon, the mission of Form Derm Spa is to extend that surgical-quality service into the non-surgical realm, where Dr. Ward is considered one of the world’s experts. The Ward Institute team is committed to improving lives, both of their clients and their team members.

For customer relationships, quality looks like excellence in the craft, and integrity that shows in consultations.

“If we do not think that we can provide a result, then we do not agree to perform the procedure,” says Dr. Ward. “The treatments that we perform are all medical grade and we believe the medical aesthetics industry is marred by businesses of incredible results with treatments that do not deliver. We are trying to change that practice. We believe we can do better!”

Dr. Ward also believes in building confidence and positivity in the lives of team members. “This commitment to team members translates into an amazing experience for our clients.” Each team member is required to spend 10% of their week on personal education, training, and professional development. The company is committed to developing the best in each team member, learning new techniques, improving time management, or even something as simple as incorporating meditation into their lives

For a self-improvement experience rooted in expertise and integrity, there is no higher quality experience than that which can be obtained with Ward Institute or Form Derm Spas.

“Our goal is to improve lives. We do that by helping people look and subsequently feel their very best” explains Dr. Ward. “Our most common procedures include rhinoplasty, face and eyelid rejuvenation, hair restoration, laser treatments for wrinkles and pigmentation, and more. I am proud that my team is considered a leading expert in procedures such as filler and Botox. It is fun to be the standard that others in the community and across the country look to for expertise and advice.”

HOW REGULATED ARE THESE TREATMENTS?

“Aesthetic treatments are not tightly regulated by the state. They are medical treatments, but they can be administered by a wide variety of personnel in the healthcare industry. They aren’t all physicians—even if they call themselves ‘doctors.’”

WHAT SHOULD I LOOK FOR WHEN SELECTING A SURGERY TEAM?

“First and foremost, make sure you like the surgeon and the team. You want to find providers who’ll help you achieve your goal and navigate any potential complications down the road. Second, when looking for a facial plastic surgeon, verify that the provider is board certified either in general plastic surgery or specifically in facial plastic surgery. There are no other board certifications in the plastics field. Finally, find a practice or med spa that frequently performs the treatments you are interested in. Keep in mind the phrase, ‘jack of all trades, master of none,’ You do not want to receive treatment from someone who isn’t well-practiced.”

WHAT ARE THE LATEST TRENDS IN SURGERY?

“Surgical procedures are making a comeback. While our non-surgical options are fantastic, many patients find that surgery gives a more impressive and long-lasting result, and non-surgical procedures can have a longer recovery time than surgical procedures. Many patients would rather go under the knife if it means a better result—especially if there is less recovery.”

The Ward Institute and Form Derm Spa

City Creek, 50 S. Main St. #130C, SLC

Cottonwood, 6322 S. 3000 East, Suite 170, SLC

Mountain View Village, 4531 West Partridge Hill Ln., Riverton

801-513-3223

formdermspa.com, formrxskincare.com, wardmd.com

