Review: Daniel Young and The Hollering Pines Record Release Show

Music fans from across the city and beyond gathered on Friday, May 3, 2024 at The State Room to celebrate the record release of Daniel Young’s Leave It Out To Dry, and The Hollering Pines Here’s to Hoping, two masterful new works from Salt Lake City’s finest musicians.

The Hollering Pines played their record from start to finish. They began with the first track, “Tender Heart,” and followed with “Olive Branch,” featuring Marie Bradshaw’s expressive vocals and dueling electric guitar licks by M. Horton Smith and Dylan Schorer. Julianne Brough lent her impassioned back up harmonies to the radio-ready “Bitter Sweet.”

Daniel Young at The State Room. Image credit Stephen Speckman.

It’s been five years since we were treated to a fresh batch of Hollering Pines songs. “One Too Many,” by M. Horton Smith, is the lone song on the album not written by Bradshaw. Nevertheless, it fits perfectly into The Hollering Pines repertoire. The final track, “Before I Die” is a beautifully written tune played to perfection. The band, consisting of Bradshaw, Smith, Schorer, and Marcus Bently on bass and Jagoda on drums played a tight set, featuring their new nine-song LP. Then, they performed a sweet cover of Emmylou Harris’s “Where Will I Be,” before ending with two classics, “American Dream” and “Bad Feeling” from their 2019 Moments in Between album. The 12-song set ended much too soon. The band has amassed a robust catalog of great songs over the years and they could have played all night.

Hollering Pines lead singer Marie Bradshaw. Photo credit Beehive Photo.

Daniel Young assembled the Rambling Roses, an all-star line up featuring M. Horton Smith, Dylan Schorer, Marcus Bently, Ryan Tanner, Joshy Soul, and Ronnie Strauss, to help him bring his stellar new record to life on The State Room stage. A few guest artists joined him throughout his set too. He started us off with “Desert Air” and proceeded to play the record in its entirety. I particularly liked “Slow Mornings” with Julianne Brough on harmony vocals. “Help Us Get Along” came alive with the three-piece brass (Denney Fuller on trumpet, Patrick Buie on trombone, and Candido Abeyta on saxophone). M. Horton Smith’s guitar work on “Here Comes The Flood” infused the number with an epic psychedelic feel. In a special moment, Bradshaw joined Young on stage for “What About The Questions Now.” Young blended gospel and rockabilly on the spirited “Have You Ever Died.” He concluded his 10-song album set with the pensive “Wade In The River.”

The entire ensemble, a baker’s dozen, took the stage for an energetic encore. Bradshaw began singing “Well, they blew up the chicken man in Philly last night” and the packed house went wild as she and Young traded off versus of “Atlantic City.” They merged the Springsteen version with The Band’s rendition to give it a fresh Rambling Roses bloom. They ended a magical night with Bradshaw and crew rolling the “Tumbling Dice.”

Photo credit Beehive Photo

Special thanks to The State Room for hosting this event and showcasing the local talent who make up our robust Salt lake City music scene. Both these new albums are superb. Check them out here and consider purchasing some vinyl for your collection.

https://danielyoung.bandcamp.com/album/leave-it-out-to-dry

https://theholleringpines.bandcamp.com/album/heres-to-hoping

Who : Daniel Young and The Hollering Pines

: Daniel Young and The Hollering Pines What : Double Record Release Show

: Double Record Release Show Where : The State Room

: The State Room When : Friday, May 3, 2024

: Friday, May 3, 2024 Info: https://www.danielyoungsongs.com/, http://www.theholleringpines.com/

