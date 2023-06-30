Utah’s Best: Deep Roots Harvest

West Wendover dispensary Deep Roots Harvest provides top-notch service for cannabis customers

Located less than two hours from downtown Salt Lake City, Deep Roots Harvest made its mark on the map as West Wendover’s first marijuana dispensary when it opened in 2019. Deep Roots Harvest boasts six locations throughout Nevada, but its West Wendover spot—the most convenient to Utahns in need of relief while they’re in town—looks more like a museum than your typical dispensary or pharmacy. It’s a remarkably comfortable experience for marijuana users of all experience levels. Not to mention, it’s just a stone’s toss away from the town’s legendary casino and resort strip and is pretty much settled in the shadow of the iconic Wendover Will neon cowboy.

“For us, cannabis is more than a plant! Every harvest tells a story. Our people, our work ethic, and our desire to bring out the very best is what sets us apart.” —James Mao,

Marketing Director

Deep Roots Harvest

Because Nevada has legalized recreational marijuana, you don’t need to have a medical card to shop at Deep Roots Harvest. All you need is to be over 21, have a valid government-issued I.D. Pay in cash or we are now accepting Credit Cards and ACH. And it’s important to note that carrying marijuana across the border into Utah is illegal. Still, if you’re in Wendover for a weekend getaway to enjoy the sights and sounds of the gateway into Elko County, Deep Roots Harvest makes for a great stop. And seasonal specials, along with a wide menu of consumption methods and strain varieties ensure that every trip all year long can be different and exciting, or consistent and enjoyable—if that’s your thing.

If it’s your first time at a dispensary, rest easy at Deep Roots Harvest, the staff there is more than accommodating. The store’s budtenders are fully prepared to walk you through your needs and answer any questions you may have. In just a few years, the location has built a sterling reputation for customer service with a 4.4 rating and nearly 1,500 Google reviews. Again, while Deep Roots services both recreational and medicinal needs, customers from Utah should be aware of the shifting laws on the state border. Still, expect top-notch service and quality when you get to the other side of the state line.

395 Industrial Way, West Wendover, Nevada 775-418–5560 | deeprootsharvest.com

