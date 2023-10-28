Ask the Experts: Senior Director of Cultivation at Deep Roots Harvest Chris O’Ferrell

If you’re going to make the 90-minute drive to Deep Roots Harvest from Salt Lake City, you’ll want to make sure it’s a rewarding venture. Of course, when you arrive at the cannabis dispensary and experience the high-quality products and top-notch customer service, you’ll know it was worth the journey.

Quality, as Deep Roots’ Senior Director of Cultivation Chris O’Ferrell says, is what Deep Roots Harvest is known for. Not only are they cultivating great products, they are also fostering a business with an infectious personality.

“What sets us apart is our high standards for quality,” O’Ferrell says. “Not to mention, the consistent attention to detail, the QA/QC steps we take, and the thought we put into our processes to ensure the highest quality products are making it to our consumers.”

According to O’Ferrell, the team at Deep Roots Harvest, which includes a crew of customer-facing specialists called “budtenders,” are extremely passionate about the industry. Whether they use cannabis for medicinal purposes, or recreationally—in Nevada, where such is legal—they know cannabis and know it quite well.

O’Ferrell says that the Deep Roots Harvest’ brand loyalty is somewhat rare among those who work for cannabis companies. He would know. Since his honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2013, he’s spent the decade growing and teaching best cultivation practices all over the country.

When he brought his expertise to Nevada-based Deep Roots Harvest in Nov. 2021, the impact was immediately measurable, in a big way. By bringing in desirable strains & tweaking grow processes, O’Ferrell was able to double their annual yield. The product got much better—and healthier—as well.

“We offer over 20 unique inhouse strains, all with different ratios of high terpene concentrations for consumers that enjoy the various sedative and calming, or euphoric and energizing highs.” O’Ferrell says.

Some of his more popular strains include Gush Mintz, Black Velvet, Blueberry Muffin, Vanilla Custard, White Truffle, Point Break, La Kush Cake, Apples & Bananas, Guava Gelato, and Old School Lemons.

But don’t just take O’Ferrell’s word for it. The Deep Roots Harvest budtenders, which are frequently the subject of rave reviews on Google, can also tell you exactly what to expect when it comes to every item on the menu.

So rest assured, the drive to the other side of the Utah-Nevada state line is worth it.

Deep Roots Harvest

395 industrial way, west wendover, nev.

deeprootsharvest.com | 775-418-5560

