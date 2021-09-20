Park City’s dining scene is rapidly evolving as new chefs bring unique viewpoints and influences to town. It’s an exciting time to eat in the mountains, and the Park Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) is partnering with an enormous selection of local restaurants to give us a taste of the budding variety on tap. For two weeks this fall—Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 17—more than 30 establishments are participating in the annual Park City Dine About with culinary specials for locals and visitors alike.

The specials include two-course lunches for $10 or $15, as well as three-course dinners for $20 or $40. Whether at a local hole in the wall or one of Main Street’s famed fine dining restaurants, the Dine About offers great value for diners to sample a selection of the best food in Park City. For just $30 per person, you can enjoy a delectable lunch of pan-Asian cuisine at Sushi Blue followed by an authentic three-course Italian dinner at local-favorite Versante Hearth & Bar. For only $50, you can spend your afternoon sampling the menu at Salt Box Eatery and Catering before an exquisite evening at a revered Old Town establishment like Riverhorse on Main or Handle.

Locals, this is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy some of the finer aspects of the place you live without having to battle crowds while emptying your pocketbook. Visitors, this is a great way to dip into the varied aspects of Park City’s dining culture in a limited timeframe. And in case you need a place to stay during amid all this eating, PACRA is partnering with Stay Park City to offer lodging specials during the Dine About.

The changing colors in the mountains, crisp temperatures and empty trails are reason enough to explore the Wasatch Back during fall. The dining and lodging specials available with the Park City Dine About are the cherry on top that should seal the deal. Visit the Dine About website for a complete listing of participating restaurants and additional event details. It’s a unique opportunity to support local businesses while indulging in a bit of the good life yourself. Just be sure you come with an appetite.

