Searching for your next great adventure? Only 90 minutes from Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, Idaho Falls is a destination without limitation that offers lower offer hotels and great food and entertainment.

While the proximity to two of the world’s most famous national parks, draws many visitors there is so much more. Idaho Falls is surrounded by world-class fishing waters, white water rafting, hiking, biking, zip-lining, and so much more.

Walk the River

And what better way to end a busy day than to stroll the award-winning River Walk? Stretch your legs along the 5 miles of paved trail to explore both sides of Idaho Falls’ namesake waterfall on the Snake River. Wind through the heart of Idaho Falls strolling past restaurants, shopping, art galleries while you enjoy the natural beauty. Enjoy a leisurely game of frisbee golf at Freeman Park, dine in one of the many riverside restaurants, or enjoy an outdoor movie or concert in the park.

See the Bears (and More)

Yellowstone-bound, be sure to include a stop at Yellowstone Bear World, located 20 minutes north of Idaho Falls. During a visit to this drive-through adventure park, visitors can see Rocky Mountain elk, bison, whitetail deer, mule deer, Rocky Mountain goats, moose, American black bear, grizzly bear and gray wolves.

South Fork of the Snake River near Swan Valley Idaho.

Shop the Art Scene

Idaho Falls is home to a thriving art community. With multiple art galleries accessible from our Riverwalk or in our downtown you are sure to find that perfect piece of art you have been looking for. Visitors and locals alike flock to the Riverwalk all summer long to enjoy live music and festivals, movies in the park, a large Saturday farmer market featuring local produce and foodie delights and so much more, Idaho Falls has fast become a regional destination for creators and patrons to come together and share their love of the arts.

Soak in the Springs

Heise Hot Springs, 30 minutes from downtown, truly has something for everyone, guests soak in natural mineral hot springs, splash in the beautiful outdoor pool, enjoy the 350-foot waterslide, or play 9 holes on the executive golf course. The more adventurous will want to try the Heise Zipline, a 10-zipline course covering more than 1.5 miles of beautiful scenery.

Even More Waterfalls?

A short 45-minute drive and you are at Mesa Falls, a thunderous curtain of water—as tall as a 10-story building—that pours over remnants of an ancient volcanic super-eruption. A mile south, Lower Mesa Falls repeats the performance, the river continually chiseling away at the solidified ash and lava. The beautiful Upper and Lower Mesa Falls are the last natural waterfalls on the Snake river, unaffected by manmade influences.

Consistently ranked as one of America’s top places to live, Idaho Falls is home to amazing restaurants and pubs. The dining scene includes many locally owned and operated restaurants that delight visitors all year long.

Whether you’re looking for five-star dining, a great burger, ethnic specialties, authentic chuck wagon dining, or a great local craft beer, Idaho Falls has what you are looking for. Restaurateurs here are passionate about serving amazing food in a friendly and inviting setting. It is no wonder that national park travelers are choosing to stay in Idaho Falls where they enjoy incredible cuisine and hometown hospitality all at affordable prices not found in the parks.

