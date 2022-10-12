Disneyland Dine-Around

Utahns love Disneyland. Dollars to Mickey Mouse-shaped doughnuts you’ve seen your fair share of large families in U of U or BYU gear traipsing around the park or Anaheim, Calif. during your last visit to the Happiest Place On Earth. For many, the annual Disneyland exodus takes place over Utah school districts’ fall break, once known as “UEA weekend.” The themed rides and the costumed characters might be the main attractions, but there’s an oft-overlooked aspect of the ever-evolving park: the food. Whether you’re looking for sit-down dining to get off your feet or need a portable snack while you wait in line at Space Mountain, we’ve got some ideas.

Dole Whip

Where: Tiki Juice Bar and The Tropical Hideaway, Adventureland, Disneyland Park

When: To cool down after a ride on the Jungle Cruise or while watching the show at Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

Why: This is the classic, must-get snack on any and every trip to Disneyland. There’s a reason they’ve been serving these frosty bad boys in the park since the mid-’80s. In its simplest, purest form it’s DOLE pineapple soft serve in a cup that is both vegan and gluten-free. Now, you can get it in a float or swirl with flavors like mango and watermelon.

Mickey-shaped waffles (Photo by David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Mickey-Shaped Waffles

Where: Carnation Cafe and Plaza Inn, Main Street, U.S.A., Disneyland Park

When: First thing through the gate or at “Minnie & Friends–Breakfast in the Park,” the only character dining experience in the park

Why: If you’re hitting the park first thing in the morning (and for parking’s sake, why wouldn’t you?), a Mickey-shaped waffle is the way to start your day.

Chocolate Popcorn with Crait Red Salt

Where: Kat Saka’s Kettle, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland Park

When: To munch on while waiting in line at…well, anything in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Why: The chocolate popcorn with Crait Red Salt has that rare perfect mixture of sweet and salty. It even kind of looks like something out of Star Wars, evoking the striking visual of white salt dusted over the red surface of Crait (you know, the planet where [REDACTED FOR SPOILERS] in Star Wars: Episode VIII−The Last Jedi?)

Interior of Oga’s Cantina, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Photo by David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Mickey-Shaped Beignets

Where: Mint Julep Bar, New Orleans Square, Disneyland Park

When: While resting your feet for a precious moment at the French Market garden patio or souvenir shopping on Royal Street in New Orleans Square

Why: We mentioned Mickey Mouse-shaped doughnuts, didn’t we? Well, they’re not doughnuts, exactly, but this is better. Beignets with coffee or a Mint Julep (nonalcoholic) is the perfect way to enjoy New Orleans Square. You can also get a batch topped with banana powdered sugar or a mix of both.

Turkey Legs

Where: Edelweiss Snacks, Fantasyland, Disneyland Park

When: After riding the Matterhorn (not before)

Why: It’s a fist-sized turkey leg cooked to perfection that you can eat with one hand.

Parade Dreams Churro, for 50 years of the Electrical Main Street Parade (Photo by David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Churros

Where: Snack carts all over Disneyland Park

When: Literally anytime—they’re a perfect portable snack food

Why: There’s nothing wrong with the classic churro at Disneyland, but with the 50th anniversary return of the Electrical Main Street Parade, there are some special, limited-time-only churro options to try: the Blueberry Looks Good on You Churro and the Parade Dreams Churro.

Ronto Wraps

Where: Ronto Roasters, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland Park

When: While trying to find all of the Star Wars easter eggs hidden in Galaxy’s Edge

Why: The classic Ronto Wrap is full of well-seasoned Ronto meat (roasted pork and grilled sausage) but there’s also a veggie version with plant-based sausage, spicy kimchi slaw, and sweet pickled cucumber that might be better than the original.

Monte Cristo

Where: Cafe Orleans and Blue Bayou, New Orleans Square, Disneyland Park

When: You have a few days to spend in the park and want to treat yourself

Why: Cafe Orleans and the Blue Bayou are, hands-down, probably two of the best (if not the best) places to reserve a table in Disneyland Park. Both have their unique strengths and both serve delicious Monte Cristo sandwiches. Cafe Orleans is the more casual option. Its Monte Cristo is served with pommes frites (yum) and also comes in an all-cheese, meatless option with Swiss, mozzarella and double-crème Brie. Blue Bayou is swankier, located inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, and its Monte Cristo is served with salad (meh), but there you can order wine, beer and the signature Hurricane cocktail.

Cocktails served at Oga’s Cantina (Photo by David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Drinks at Oga’s Cantina

Where: Oga’s Cantina, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland Park

When: The kids have got in line for the teacups for the fourth time with no signs of stopping and you need a drink or any time if you’re a scruffy-looking nerf herder

Why: Once upon a time, you couldn’t get a strong drink in Disneyland. (You had to head over to California Adventure for that.) Now there’s an array of fruity, Star Wars-themed cocktails (like The Outer Rim and Yub Nub) for you to try while you rub elbows with all kinds of scum and villainy at Oga’s Cantina.

This Is Halloween at Disneyland

Sleeping Beauty Castle (Photo courtesy Disneyland Resort)

Throughout the park during Halloween time, Disney characters will be festively festooned in Halloween looks and Disney villains will be stirring up trouble. The Main Street Pumpkin Festival transforms Main Street, U.S.A., the centerpiece of which is the giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin. In New Orleans Square, the Haunted Mansion undergoes an annual seasonal transformation with the Haunted Mansion Holiday, inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Every night, guests can catch the projection and light show Halloween Screams. And on weekend nights, Halloween Screams takes to the skies with fireworks.

Halloween time at Disneyland Park and the Oogie Boogie Bash–A Disney Halloween Party event runs Sept. 2–Oct. 31, 2022. Plus, this year, there’s a Coco-inspired Día de los Muertos celebration, Plaza de la Familia, which runs through Nov. 2, 2022, at California Adventure Park. Kids can go trick-or-treating in the park during The Oogie Boogie Bash, which is an after-hours event that requires a separate ticket.

