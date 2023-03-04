Top Docs: Dr. Robert L. Masson

Utah is among the fastest-growing states in America. Among the leading questions new arrivals seek to answer is ways to locate quality medical care, facilities, specialists and health-care professionals to address their medical and wellness needs. In this special advertising section, Salt Lake magazine invites our partners in the profession to share their expertise in a range of specialties and other health and wellness options.

Dr. Robert L. Masson, the founder of Masson Spine Institute of Orlando and Park City, is an internationally acclaimed neurosurgeon known for his talents in the fields of spinal surgery and sports spine medicine. Dr. Masson graduated with honors from the University of Florida, receiving a medical degree in biomedical engineering. He remained in Gainesville for a Neurological Surgery Residency, and completed his training in 1995, specializing in micro neurosurgery and minimally invasive spine surgery.

Professional athletes and weekend warriors alike travel from all over the world for his focused expertise, and for a team to help them on their journey to recovery. Patients of the Masson Spine Institute are much like its employees: high-energy, high-function individuals who are simply looking to get back on their feet and back to their daily grind. Masson Spine Institute’s goal is to provide quality care, expert resources and outstanding support to patients in the face of spinal injuries.

A lifelong adventurer, father, and spinal reconstruction patient himself, Dr. Masson is committed to exceptionality, both for his teams and his personal practice. Over nearly three decades in business, he has performed over 13,000 microsurgical procedures, trained over 1,000 surgeons worldwide and served as a pinnacle of education for both cervical arthroplasty and lumbar microsurgery.

Dr. Masson’s contributions to the field of spinal surgery are also evident in his many efforts for innovation. Dr. Masson has pioneered several spinal surgery procedures and has over a dozen patents in his portfolio for implants and surgical technologies. He has developed with and educated the teams behind products from international companies such as Centinel Spine, Depuy Synthes Spine, a Johnson and Johnson Company, and more. He is also the founder and CEO of Expanded Existence, an augmented reality solutions company focused on creating a Surgical Metaverse to improve surgical performance, logistics and optimization worldwide.

And just what is the Surgical Metaverse, you ask? It is the virtual space at the heart of Expanded Existence, where their mission is to combine mixed reality and machine learning to empower surgical teams to build better workflows and help them be better prepared for procedures. The company’s programs allow surgical technicians to use data visualization and A.I. to analyze and improve efficiency in the operating room, both in and outside of the sterile field.

With more than 27 years in business under his belt, Dr. Masson has had a tremendous influence on the field of spinal care, both in the lives of patients and in his many leadership roles. He was the founder of Florida’s first JCAHO Spine Center of Excellence, leader of his facilities in Orlando and Park City, and has served on countless advisory boards for everything from stem cell research to radiological software.

Masson Spine Institute of Orlando and Park City

1820 Sidewinder Dr., Park City

2706 Rew Cir., Orlando

435-649-3317

massonsi.com

