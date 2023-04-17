Celebrate Earth Day in Utah

With Earth Day just around the corner, it’s an opportune moment to show appreciation for our planet by participating in sustainable events. Here are a few of the various happenings taking place in Utah to commemorate Earth–our one and only home.

Earth Day Pop Up Market–April 23

Engaging in thrift shopping is an invigorating approach towards sustainability, as it helps cut down on energy consumption, air pollution, and excessive waste filling up landfills and polluting oceans. Join the Urban Arts Gallery from 12–7 p.m. for this cost-free occasion, featuring an array of items including furniture, trinkets, clothing, local artwork, and even tarot card readings.

116 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City

Hogle Zoo’s Party for the Planet–April 22

Celebrate Earth Day with a “Party for the Planet!”, where Hogle Zoo and various community organizations are committing to promoting conservation, creativity, and community involvement. Engage in family-friendly games, recycling projects, and crafts, and learn more about the impactful efforts of Utah’s Hogle Zoo in preserving animal habitats both locally and worldwide. This daytime event will be held from 9 a.m.–6 p.m., but don’t forget to stick around afterwards and participate in the “Party for the Planet After-Hours Teen Event” hosted by the zoo!

2600 Sunnyside Ave, Salt Lake City

Scion Cider’s Earth Day Plant Swap & Sale–April 22

Step inside Utah’s foremost cider bar and trade in one of your plant cuttings for a different propagation. In addition to the plant swap, the event is teaming up with local plant nurseries to host a kitchen herb workshop complete with custom containers, high-quality soil, and a selection of plants for purchase from Thyme & Place. Also, Hollow Tree Honey Foundation will be providing free packets of wildflower seeds. Sip on some delicious ciders while mingling with friends, taking in the fresh air on the patio, and of course, celebrating the beauty of our planet!

916 S. Jefferson St. West, Salt Lake City

Shop with a Dietitian: Sustainability–April 18

As Earth day approaches, you might be contemplating ways to make you diet more environmentally-conscious or just healthier. Look no further! Harmon’s has a tour that will take your sustainable eating habits to the next level. Led by their expert dietitian Heather Lieber, this tour is designed to enlighten you on the significance of selecting sustainable foods, minimizing packaging waste, and curtailing food waste. Meet them at 5 p.m. for this hour-long tour, starting at the dietitian office adjacent to the post office, and prepare to embark on a journey towards a more environmentally-sound lifestyle!

135 E. 100 South., Salt Lake City

Recycle Utah at the Wasatch Brew Pub–April 22

Gear up to celebrate our awe-inspiring planet and the crucial work we undertake in safeguarding it by joining Recycle Utah and Wasatch Brew Pub on Earth Day, from 5– 8 p.m. This celebration is the ultimate event to revel in the joy of life, and will boast an array of delicious food and drinks, with a silent auction showcasing the best of local businesses. All proceeds will go towards supporting the brewery’s education program, aimed at nurturing future generations to become environmentally-conscious citizens. This is an exclusive 21+ event, so get ready to raise a toast to our remarkable Earth!

250 S. Main St., Park City

