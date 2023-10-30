Editor’s Note: ‘I Want Time With You’

Every single one of us can remember at least one Christmas when what was under the tree was exactly what we wanted. We were, of course, kids who still believed in Santa Claus and the holiday still held its magic. After the morning, we would link up with friends and ask, “What’d you get?” Compare gifts in some sort of materialistic playground one-upmanship. Mine: I got the Millennium Falcon, the Lego Beta-1 Command Base set, an Atari (of course) and a boxed set of The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. I still have the last item but the rest has gone to nieces and nephews, garage sales or the DI (Deseret Industries, Utah’s Goodwill, for you Beehive newbies).

As we get older, stuff matters less and the “what we got” is as important as what we give. The delight now is creating magic for the young ones and being caring and thoughtful to those we love. Kids are pretty easy, right? They still want stuff. It’s the grown-ups, who don’t need more stuff, who are the hardest to find gifts for.

Salt Lake magazine Executive Editor Jeremy Pugh. Photo Natalie Simpson / Beehive Photography

It’s pretty customary for magazines to trot out a gift guide for the holiday issue. We’re not immune to that trope. After all, one of our jobs here at Salt Lake magazine is to offer you discerning advice on where to eat, what to do and, sometimes, what to buy—especially at a time of year when buying stuff is on everyone’s mind. But this year we resisted the temptation to foist more stuff on you. Don’t we all have enough stuff? How, we wondered, can we guide you to gifts that won’t get sent to the Goodwill one day? So we created a holiday gifting guide (“Experience. Not Stuff”). It’s all based on a response my mother gave me when I asked her what she wanted for Christmas, which was: “I want time with you.”

Give your time. Give something that won’t get put on a shelf or lost in a closet. Give experiences. Imagine your still-spry father opening a giant box and, there, inside, is a gift card good for “One Trip Down the Colorado River Through the Grand Canyon.” Or your vinophile best friend finds a note in their stocking “Good for One Personalized Wine-Tasting Course.” Or the sports nut gets a pack of tickets to the Salt Lake Bees games with a note that says, “Summer will come again.” And more. That’s what we’re talking about. Give out memories that will last and the only thing put on the shelf will be a framed picture of you and your father bucking down the rapids in the Mighty Grand Canyon.

Happy Holidays!

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.