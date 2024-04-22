Your Week Ahead: April 22 – April 28

Temperatures are rising in the Beehive state and our city’s event planners are excited to host your next date night, family outing or shopping spree. Between spring art markets, craft workshops, comedy shows and more, there’s a little something for everyone happening this week. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 04/22

What: Sip & Shop at Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House

Where: Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House

When: 04/22 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join the Kimi’s Chop & Oyster team at their new location in Millcreek for a sip and shop featuring Whimsey and Urban Lounge. The restaurant will be offering house wine for $6.50 and $5 off all appetizers.

Tuesday 04/23

What: Spring Art Market

Where: High Point Center

When: 4/23-4/27, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Utah Art market has been connecting the community with local artist for 25 years. Their upcoming Spring Market will be hosted at High Point Center in Sandy.

What: Museum Mashup: Blossom Blast

Where: Gale Center of History and Culture

When: 04/23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Celebrate spring with a free craft workshop making cherry blossom trees. The activity is perfect for Pre-K and K-3 learners, and is part of the Gale Center’s ongoing workshop program. Craft kits are available while supplies last. The craft supply list, instructions, and templates are available all month on the Gale Center’s website.

Wednesday 04/24

What: From Alta to Great Salt Lake: The Secrets of the Greatest Snowmelt

Where: Snowpine Lodge

When: 04/24, 6:45 p.m – 8:05 p.m.

In partnership with Friends of Alta, Paul Brooks from the University of Utah presents a discussion on the importance of mountain snowmelt. The presentation will cover a range of topics including the role of climate change, forest mortality and the future of the Great Salt Lake.

Thursday 04/25

What: Therapy Gecko

Where: Wiseguys at The Gateway

When: 04/25, 7 p.m.

Internet sensation, comedian, and unlicensed therapist Lyle Forever brings his beloved Therapy Gecko show to Salt Lake City audiences. The interactive performance promises an unpredictable journey for audiences to explore human interest stories in Lyle’s unique humor.

What: Leo Libations: Flights n’ Bites ‘Earth Day Wines’

Where: The Leonardo

When: 04/25, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wine Academy of Utah Sommelier Jim Santangelo will guide guests through a list of natural wines in celebration of Earth Day. Wines will be paired with a delicious set menu featuring mandarin-stuffed endives, mushroom herb risotto and chai latte honeyed mousse. Registration is $70, 21+ only.

Friday 04/26

What: Arbor Day Celebration

Where: Red Butte Garden

When: 04/26, 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

A free-admission day to explore Utah’s arboretum featuring family-friendly activities, a scavenger hunt, tree giveaways and more.

Saturday 04/27

What: Indie Bookstore Day

Where: Local Bookstores in Salt Lake

When: 04/27

Celebrate local independent bookstores on Indie book store day. Participating bookstores include Marissa’s Books & Gifts, Lovebound Library, King’s English Bookshop and more.

What: Children’s Day

Where: The Leonardo

When: 04/27, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

An exciting free event packed with workshops, activities, music and games. The family-friendly event is a great opportunity for kids to immerse themselves in Mexican culture and understand the significance of Children’s Day

Sunday 04/28

What: New Americans International Market

Where: Millcreek Commons

When: 04/28, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

A free market for refugee, immigrant and resettled entrepreneurs to showcase and sell culinary and handcrafted goods inspired by their native countries.

