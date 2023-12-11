Live Music, Spa Days and More—Experiences To Gift Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

We have all been there. Standing at a picked-over rack of neckties in a crowded mall department store, debating over navy with a red pattern or red with a navy pattern, we start to wonder, “Wait. Did I get Dad a tie for Christmas last year? Or was it socks?” Regardless, he has more socks and ties than anyone who works from home could ever need. In fact, maybe we all have too much stuff. But what do you give for the holidays without adding to the clutter? Something that shows you actually love—and maybe even like—these people?

As kids, whenever we asked our moms what they wanted for Christmas she would always say, “Time together with my beautiful children.” We would always roll our eyes. How do you gift-wrap “time together” and put it under a Christmas tree, anyhow? Nowadays, we’re starting to think she was on to something. You might have to get creative with how you wrap up these presents to open up on Christmas morning, but they give the opportunity for something truly priceless: quality time together and memories to last a lifetime.

Photo courtesy of Deer Valley

Tickets to Live Events

For the music buff and the sports fan—nothing quite beats the excitement of a live concert, performance or game. Become their favorite person with five simple words, “I’ve already got us tickets.”

A Music Lover’s Retreat

Park City has no shortage of summer music venues, but the centerpiece has to be the Deer Valley Music Festival, where good vibes and fresh air (and tunes) can always be had. Locals flock to the hills for the eclectic season at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, but why not make a little getaway out of it? Deer Valley Resort has lodgings available just steps away from the amphitheater, and the Utah Symphony, which puts on the festival, offers gift cards for the music lover in your life. deervalleymusicfestival.org, deervalley.com, usuo.org

The Salt Lake Bee’s at Smith’s Ballpark

Summertime at the Ballpark

Although we were all sad to hear the news that the Salt Lake Bees, the major league affiliate to the Los Angeles Angels, is going to be uprooted and moved to Daybreak. There are two more seasons of Bees baseball to be had in Salt Lake City. The Bees offer holiday specials on packs of vouchers for less than $100 that can be redeemed at any game for the best available seats (which are plentiful).

bees.spinzo.com

Members-Only Garden Party

Anyone who has ever raced strangers to be the first to claim a patch of grass at a Red Butte show knows that a membership to the gardens makes all the difference. When trying to secure a ticket to one of the high-demand shows, it’s basically a must. And gifting a membership is easy. In addition to advance tickets to shows, most levels of Red Butte Garden memberships include benefits like admission to the beautiful Red Butte Gardens for 12 months, access to member-only events and discounts on classes and summer camps. It really is a gift that keeps on giving. redbuttegarden.org

Health, Wellness, and Escape

Whether you’re looking for a gift for an overworked professional and/or parent, nothing says you care like “Why don’t you take the day off?” The following gift experiences are all about self-care—unplug, de-stress, relax and recover from life.

Snowshoeing meets Yoga

Park City Yoga Adventures leads guests on guided snowshoeing excursions through Wasatch Mountain State Park’s snow-flocked Gambel Oak stands to a cozy yurt for an hour-long yoga sesh. Go for a post-asana dinner at The Galleria in Midway, where you can reserve one of their chic snowglobes for a party of up to six people. —Melissa Fields

Spa Days

The Grand Spa at The Grand America

The Grand has always made it a point to cater to locals and the Grand Spa is no exception, offering deals and staycation packages. Give a gift card for a spa treatment (starting at $100 and afterward relax in the indoor and outdoor pools and lounge in the heart of Salt Lake City, while wearing a robe, of course. grandamerica.com

The massage room at Grand America’s Spa Guests enjoy sips by the pool at Grand America

Edge Sanctuary at The Lodge at Blue Sky

With all the fuss about the popular show Yellowstone, a “cowboy moment” happening. The Blue Sky Lodge is smack dab in “Dutton” country. (A stretch of river where the Lodge takes guests for fly fishing lessons was used as a location in the show.) Fittingly, its Edge Sanctuary has some Western twang to it. Offering treatments accented with wild-harvested ingredients and a relaxation pool overlooking Alexander Creek. In addition, you can book fly-fishing lessons, “natural horsemanship” classes or blast shotguns on Blue Sky’s sporting clay range. That’s right. Serenity and firearms.

aubergeresorts.com/bluesky

The Stillwell Spa at Snowpine Lodge

Six treatment rooms compose the tranquil Stillwell spa along with a posh relaxation room and a serenely lit grotto replete with a plunge pool encased in granite walls. A yoga and fitness center add to the rejuvenating experience. Swen’s Restaurant indulges with breathtaking mountain views and delicious, locally sourced fare. Similarly sited nearby, The Gulch Pub cheers with creative cocktails and a relaxed, après-ski menu. Lounges on every floor invite convivial gatherings and The Nest—a fully equipped game room—invites fun off-the-slopes competition. A large, heated outdoor pool treats guests to dips surrounded by breathtaking scenery. snowpine.com

Looking for a gift for the foodie in your life? Check out our gift guide for unique dining experiences!

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.