Religion’s relationship with modern day Utah and a celebration of women as catalysts for change—two new exhibits debut at Granary Arts from Feb. 10 through April 30.

Even with an ever diversifying population, Utah is still known for its predominantly religious majority. Daniel George utilizes the documentary tradition of photography to explore the evolving bond between Mormon history and Utah in the 21st century. In God To Go West, George documents the uniqueness of a place that is “paradoxically defined by idyllic optimism and characterized by unavoidable incongruity.”

Strong-minded and powerful women have been around since the dawn of time, and yet it is only recently that they are being recognized and celebrated. Artists Jann Haworth and Liberty Blake have brought their ongoing national and international mural, un-ironically titled, Work In Progress, to Utah. In its four years of life, Work In Progress has been displayed in 24 venues around the world. The mural presents portraits of women past and present who were, and are, catalysts for change in society. Non-artists from Utah, other states, and around the world have contributed their works to this collaborative piece.

On display from Feb. 10 through April 30, the museum is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. God To Go West will be shown in the main gallery and Work In Progress will be shown in the upper gallery.

Additionally, the artists will be hosting Virtual Artists Talks via Instagram Live on Granary Arts official account.

Read more of our A&E coverage here.