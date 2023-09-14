September and October Events in Utah

The Wasatch Range is about to shed its summer foliage in favor of a brilliant sunset hue, fall is here! Finally, we can enjoy the outdoors mid-afternoon and make the best of the fleeting season. To help you do so, we’ve compiled a list of events occurring this September and October in Utah. Happy fall y’all.

September

Astronomy Festival

Sept. 15 – 17

Hovenweep National Monument

Hovenweep National Monument in southestern Utah is celebrating 100 years of its monument status this year! The International Dark Sky Park is hosting a special celebration featuring astronomy programs and events.

9th and 9th Street Festival

Sept. 16

Liberty Park

Due to road construction in the 9th and 9th neighborhood, this year’s street festival will be held at Liberty Park. Enjoy kid-friendly activities, music, food, art and vendors at the one-day event starting at 10 a.m.

Utah State Fair

Sept. 8 – 17

Utah State Fairpark

The theme for this year’s State Fair is Dream Makers. Inspired by the thousands of individuals who dream of taking home a blue ribbon for their handmade art, homegrown agricultural products and animals.

Fan X Salt Lake

Sept. 21 – 23rd

Salt Palace Convention Center

The pop culture and comic convention returns to Salt Lake, and is expected to draw another hundred thousand visitors over three days. Find more information on booths, panels and experiences at their site.

Oktoberfest

Now through Oct. 15

Snowbird

Oktoberfest features activities, live music, vendors, traditional Bavarian fare and of course over 50 varieties of beer. Enjoy the fresh mountain air with a brew in hand, what could be better?

Festa Italiana

Sept. 16 – 17

The Gateway

Hosted at the Gateway Plaza, the Festa Italiana offers a taste of authentic Italian cuisine and culture. Festival highlights include arts & crafts booths, historical displays, street performers, live Italian entertainment and food.

Taste of Montage in Deer Valley

Sept. 20

Montage Deer Valley

Enjoy an evening of dining, live music and gallery pop ups overlooking the surrounding peaks of Deer Valley.

Psychic Fair

Sept. 20

Golden Braid Books

Experience individual readings from a gifted psychic, shop metaphysical goods and mingle with the community.

Gem Faire

Sept. 22 – 24

Mountain America Exposition Center

Browse hundreds of unique and rare gems at the traveling Gem Faire. Wire wrapping classes, jewelry repair and sizing are also available.

Sugar High Sweet Expo

Sept. 23

Mountain America Exposition Center

Over 60 Utah dessert and sweet shops come together for this once a year expo. Discover fabulous bakers and talented decorators while you browse their interactive dessert displays.

Flights n/ Bites at the Leo: Harvest

Sept. 28

The Leonardo

Guided by Wine Academy of Utah sommeliers, guests sip wine alongside goat cheese, grilled fish and other seasonal dishes.

Zion Canyon Music Festival

Sept. 29 – 30

O.C. Tanner Amphitheater

The 13th annual Zion Canyon music festival features two stages, a vendor village and plenty of beer and wine. Musical performaners include The Brothers Comatose, Groove Session, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and more.

Cornbelly’s at Spanish Fork

September and October

Cornbelly’s September Sunflower Fest features over a million blooming sunflowers and plenty of family-friendly activities. Once the sunflower season ends, visit in October for a pumpkin patch, illuminated sculptures, hay rides and more.

October

EMCO paranormal Con

Oct. 13 – 14

Museum of San Rafael

The 3rd annual Paranormal Con is back hosted by the Museum of San Rafael. The family-friendly convention has yet to announce its full lineup.

Annular Eclipse Viewing

Oct. 14

Various Venues

On October 14th, a ‘ring-of-fire eclipse’ will sweep across North America. Many of Utah’s National Parks are expecting a wave of astronomy enthusiasts. Learn more of what to expect, and the full eclipse zone here.

Fall on the Farm

Oct. 12, 13 – 14

American West Heritage Center

The American West Heritage Center transforms into Fall on the Farm starting Sept. 22. Visit Fridays and Saturdays in October for haunted hollow. The Fall Harvest festival occurs Oct. 13 and 14, and Barnyard Boo will take place on Oct. 12.

Scarecrow Festival at Thanksgiving Point

Oct. 16 – 21st

Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens

The 50-acre gardens will be adorned with imaginative scarecrows built and submitted by the community. Visit on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday for additional activities, vendors and food.

BOOTanical Fall Festival

Oct. 18 – 30

Red Butte Garden

Red Butte Garden transforms in October into a fantastical Halloween world. This year’s theme is Oaklore Academy, an enchanting school of magic that welcomes visitors to attend classes in potions, spells, cryptozoology and more. Various Bootanical activities will be hosted throughout the week.

Strut Your Mutt

Oct. 21

Liberty Park

Support Best Friends Animal Society and raise funds for animals in need at the Strut Your Mutt in Salt Lake. Dress up your pup for added Halloween fun!

There’s plenty more beer and wine festivals happening this fall, discover them here!

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.