FanX 2023: Artwork, a rap legend and cold ones on day three

Our last day of FanX 2023, Sept. 23, featured art, hip-hop and drinks. Read the day two recap here.

Artist Alley, where con-goers find all the prints their nerdy hearts desire, is a highlight of every FanX.

Haylee Morice, an artist from Eagle Mountain, has sold her work at FanX events since 2018. We met her on day two while still deciding which artist to feature. We admired her work again on day three.

Amid the many artists selling their own spins on Star Wars and anime characters, Morice’s work stood out in depth and originality. You can read Celandine, an illustrated fantasy she’s creating about a brother and sister’s correspondence, and what lies “beyond the fortress,” on her website.

Not all celebrities were located in what’s been deemed Celebrity Row.

While browsing the local and regional vendors, we came across Darryl “DMC” McDaniels’ booth. Yes, from Run-D.M.C. The hip-hop pioneer sold a range of items including his children’s book about following dreams, Darryl’s Dream.

You may know him best for ’80s hits like It’s Tricky and Walk This Way, but DMC is still creating music.

After meandering the convention hall floor for hours, particularly in heavily armored cosplay, it’s nice to sit down with a cold drink. Instead of forcing fans to walk even further to a local bar, however, Moe’s Tavern was established near the Salt Palace entrance. Named after the bar in The Simpsons, Moe’s sold cocktails with names like The Marge alongside domestic and local beers.

The Marge at Moe’s Tavern at FanX 2023

Unfortunately, none of the beers were Duff.

Some fans still go to comic conventions for comic books.

Local stores like Dr. Volt’s Comic Connection set up shop in the Salt Palace. If you missed the convention, be sure to visit their brick-and-mortar: 2043 E. 3300 South, Millcreek.

We’re looking forward to making more discoveries at FanX next year.