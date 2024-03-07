Pintxos are Spain’s baby brother bar bites to the globally known Tapas. Pintxo is a Basque word meaning “spike,” which, as the name implies, means that Pintxos often show up spiked on a toothpick on a slice of bread as a one-bite snack. The Finca Pintxos Bar is a bit like the baby brother to Finca—with a narrow focus on a true Spanish bar menu. But don’t mistake a narrow focus for narrow flavor. In true Scott Evans fashion, his menu is full of delicious nibbles and an Iberian-centric wine list. With Chef Pete Hines heading up the menu and Bar Manager Fathom Croteau, this is the perfect spot for a quiet pre-theater Gin and Tonic or post-shopping light girl dinner. You won’t find big surprises on the menu, everything is more or less traditional. But you will find the quality food and service that we expect from The Pago Group.

The menu at Finca Pintxos Bar is divided into four sections: Cold Pintxos, Hot Pintxos, Tapas, and Desserts. You’ll find a lot of cured fish, olives, pickled things, jamon, and seafood scattered around the menu. Hot and Cold Pintxos range from $2 – $14, with most falling into the $6 and under range. Tapas range from $9-$18 and really are shareable. Two dishes that count as entrees – a seafood paella and a braised lamb shank. But they are really the only menu items that come in over $20.

Photo by Lydia Martinez

I went for a girls’ night out so we could spread the love (and share the bounty). We started with the Plato de Queso, aka cheese plate, which came with house-marinated olives, pickled green beans, and three varieties of Spanish cheese. Depending on time and season, these may switch out, but there was a blue cheese and a sheep’s milk cheese for various palates. The classic Spanish accouterments showed strongly, including piparra peppers and Spain’s take on pepperoncini. There was also a cube of membrillo, a quince paste that plays like a cross between an apple and a citrus splash.

The perfect pairing for the Plato de Queso is the Pan con Tomate, literally bread with tomatoes, but so much more than the sum of the ingredients. A traditional Barcelona bar bite, a baguette is split and toasted to crispy with craggy edges, then rubbed with raw garlic and rubbed again with fresh, ripe tomatoes. The key is tomatoes so ripe that they disintegrate against the bread and soak into the peaks and valleys. At Finca Pintxos Bar, they toast the bread in their wood-fired oven for an extra layer of complexity.

Croquetas. Photo by Lydia Martinez Pulpo. Photo by Lydia Martinez

If you’re looking for a smaller nibble or two to go with a cocktail, grab the huevos rellenos, deviled eggs, gildas, skewers of anchovies, olives, and piparras. They are just a bite but pair well with a gin and tonic. Another delicious bite is the croquetas. Arriving at the table hot from the fryer, they are a whipped potato, Spanish ham, and cheese fritter. Soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside, they are comfort food in two bites.

If you get one dish at Finca Pintxos Bar, make it the octopus or the Pulpo. We’ve written a whole article about the best octopus dishes in SLC. This one belongs right there, along with the others. With olive oil, fried green olives and potatoes, and paprika. The dish is satisfyingly salty, briney, and rich with just a hint of heat. The octopus is both tender on the inside and crispy around the edges and the tips of the tendrils. Pair the pulpo with the patatas bravas, crispy potatoes with aioli, or gambas, the shrimp with garlic, lemon and paprika for more seafood. Remember to snag some churros for a sweet bite to wrap the meal.

If You Go..

Finca Pintxos Bar

126 Regent Street, Salt Lake City

fincaslc.com

Hours:

Tue -Thu 4p – 10p

Fri & Sat 4p – 11p

