From Manifesto to Murder: A Complete Timeline of the FLDS Church

The founder and prophet of the Mormon Church, Joseph Smith, takes what could be the first of his plural wives, Fanny Alger, but his revelation to practice plural marriage was not recorded in the Doctrine And Covenants (D&C) until years later.

Doctrine And Covenants section 132

“For behold, I reveal unto you a new and an everlasting covenant; and if ye abide not that covenant, then are ye damned; for no one can reject this covenant and be permitted to enter into my glory.”