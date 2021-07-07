For some people, food trucks are simply convenient. A fast and easy way to try a variety of diverse cuisine, on the go, miles ahead of your typical fast-food fare. For other people, food trucks are a way of life. Good news for them: they are having something of a comeback this summer with a few food truck events coming up a little down the road.

First up, The Asian Food Truck Festival is coming to Holladay on July 13. This event comes about a month after a popular Filipino food truck, The World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck, was vandalized with racist, anti-Asian graffiti. The food truck has since stripped the graffiti and acquired a new vehicle wrap, but the Asian Food Truck Festival is a great opportunity to show your support for Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned businesses during a year of unprecedented hate directed at AAPI people.

The trucks you can expect to see there include Bento Truck (Japanese comfort food), Comfort Bowl (Japanese style-fried chicken and veggies), Suzy Thai (classic Thai dishes like Pad Thai, curry and noodle soup), Crunchy Munchy (fried egg and lumpia rolls) and Fatty Tuna (sushi and ramen).

The Asian Food Truck Festival will roll into SOHO Food Park in Holladay (4747 Holladay Blvd.) on Tuesday, July 13 from 5–8:30 p.m. (or when food runs out).

Venture Out! and The Food Truck League teamed up to present Food Truck Face Off and Movie Night on July 16. You can expect dinner and music, provided by Beat Bus, a movie (The Princess Bride), and the opportunity to support four local charities, who will receive the proceeds from the night’s event.

Those charities are Fourth Street Clinic, Utah Community Action, Volunteers of America Utah and YWCA Utah.You can also support the charities throughout 2021 by purchasing a Food Truck League passport.

The passport gives you exclusive deals on meals from 30 participating trucks that can be redeemed at any of the Food Truck Leagues’ weekly events throughout Utah. You can see a list of events here. The Food Truck Face Off and Movie Night is Friday, July 16, from 6–10 p.m. at Canyon Rim Park (3100 S. Grace St, Millcreek).

Food Truck Thursdays are also returning to the Gallivan Center on July 8, 2021. You can stop by for lunch, every Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

And if you’re serious about becoming a food truck connoisseur, you don’t have to wait for weekly events to enjoy the eclectic variety of cuisines. You can sidle up to a table on the patio of a couple of local breweries that have a revolving array of food trucks daily.

Bomb Dilla’s suped-up quesadillas (photo courtesy Bomb Dilla)

2021 Blue Plate Award Winner Fisher Brewing Company keeps it fresh with new trucks to try with a pint of your favorite beer. There will be a food truck parked there every day from noon–10 p.m. For example, this week, they’ll host Taste of Louisiana, Bella Pizzeria, Chimichurri Grill and Bomb Dilla. You can see a full list of upcoming food truck events at Fisher Brewing here.

For more culinary adventures, T.F. Brewing is in the daily food truck game as well. See who’s on tap for the coming week.

