Food Truck League Swings Into Spring With Events All Week

A couple nights back, right around the end of dinnertime, the temperatures were enjoying one of this spring’s strange downturns, so the attendance at Legacy Park’s Food Truck League event in North Salt Lake may’ve been repressed a bit by the brisk winds. Even so, a few families and couples were still moving through that exceptionally-clean park with a mission. That being: to enjoy some food from one (or more) of the eight food trucks available on-site.

Proving that people will gather where people are already gathering, a handful of vendors were selling crafts and the like along the park’s perimeter. A few folks played a low-key version of baseball. Most in attendance were gathered at picnic tables, stationing themselves in the sunniest possible spots. It was a wholesome, good-natured vibe in North Salt Lake. (And the food from Yoshi’s Enso Grill did the trick.)

The Food Truck League is gearing up for a big spring season and the list below gives a comprehensive look at the truck meet-ups taking place this week. Obviously, many more trucks are found throughout the region on a daily basis, but seldom in this type of nightly, organized format.

You can find more info at the Food Truck League’s “Food Truck Finder” page. That said, here’s the week’s schedule, with stops at multiple locations around the region represented, as well as a host of cuisines.

Kona Ice (Photo courtesy Millcreek Common)

Wednesday, May 11, 5-8:30 p.m.

Lehi (Ivory Ridge Park: 8323 W. 3200 North)

District Thai Fusion; El Sarten Burger; Fatty Tuna; Live Pure Acai; San Diablo Churros; Slice-A-Pizza; South of the Border; Utah Killer Dogs

West Valley (Fairbourne Station, 3590 Market St.)

Amkha Misky; Apollo Burger; Clark’s Malasadas; Comfort Bowl; El Sarten Mexicano; Fiore Pizza; Salty Pineapple

Thursday, May 12, 5-8:30 p.m.

Daybreak Grandville (11489 Grandville Ave.)

Comfort Bowl; Deep Sea Bites; Fry Me to the Moon; Hungry Hawaiian; Renee’s Cheesecake; Rickle’s; Silver Moon Taqueria; Smoke a’ Billy BBQ; Yoshi’s Enso Grill

Daybreak North Shore (10518 Oquirrh Lake Rd.)

Art City Donuts; Ay Chato; Balabe Senegalese Cuisine; Bruges Waffles; Falafel Tree; Kona Ice; Pizza Cone Zone; Utah Killer Dogs

Millcreek (Millcreek Common, 1354 E Chambers Ave, Millcreek, UT 84106)

Amkha Misky; Clark’s Malasadas, Cluck Truck; El Sarten Burger; Fatty Tuna; J. Dawgs; Shylo’s Mobile Cafe; South of the Border Tacos

North Ogden (North Ogden Park, 2750 N. 500 East)

Comfort Bowl; Dakine Grindz; Lolly’s Cold Rolled Ice Cream; Portena Empanadas; Raclette Haus; Salt City BBQ; Son Son Asian Grill; World Famous Yum Yum

Stansbury Park (Porter Way Park, 4021, 85 E. Porter Way)

El Sarten Mexicano; Fiore Pizza; Green Chile House; Mambo Truck; Papito Moe’s; Red Food Truck; San Diablo Churros; Yuchi Crispy Crepes

Friday, May 13, 5-8:30 p.m.

Bountiful (Town Square: 54 E. 100 South)

Apollo Burger, Balabe Senegalese Cuisine; Bruges Waffles; Fatty Tuna; Ol’ Skool Food Truck; Pizza Cone Zone; The Ramen; Smoke a’ Billy; Sobe Eat; Udder Rivals

Spanish Fork (City Library, 49 Main St.)

Art City Donuts; Ay Chato; Comfort Bowl; Good Grindz; Kona Ice; Mama Blake’s; Traditions Mobile Cafe; Yoshi’s Enso Grill

Saturday, May 14, 5-8:30 pm

Taylorsville (City Hall, 2600 Taylorsville Blvd.)

Annie’s Crepes & Cakes; Ay Chato; Comfort Bowl; Renee’s Cheesecake; Udder Rivals; Where’s Aldo

While you’re here, subscribe to Salt Lake.