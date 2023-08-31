Women in Business: Janie Ward | Form Derm Spa

Janie Ward and her husband, Dr. P Daniel Ward, have always been a one-two punch when it comes to their business ventures. Together, they’ve created several successful companies, including Form Derm Spa and FormRx Skin Care.

“The goal was simple,” Janie says. To provide results so good, even the most hard-to-please plastic surgery patients would be pleased. Making such a product line though, wasn’t done overnight.

From devising the formulas—and utilizing Dr. Ward’s expertise in plastics and chemistry—to selecting a laboratory of the highest quality to produce the beauty products, to then developing the branding, packaging, and marketing of FormRx Skin Care, it was a massive undertaking.

But it paid off in a big way.

“It took a huge upfront investment and I can’t believe we pulled it off,” says Janie. “Skincare has always been important to me. When I pushed Dan to develop these products, he was excited, but by his own admission, had no idea how much this would appeal to our patients and customers.”

Bringing the FormRx Skin Care line from conception to the countertops of people interested in the best for their skin while also running their other businesses—multiple med spas, a surgery center, a plastic surgery practice, and a real estate portfolio—took a lot of grit and resilience, Janie says.

“It’s been a blast to use my passion for

skin care, as well as a bit of creativity and common sense, to create something that improves the lives of our customers. A lot of people sometimes write moms off, but I think moms are hidden gems in the world. They know how to problem solve and just get things done!” – Janie Ward

Dr. Ward, though, says those characteristics are pretty typical of his wife. That’s just the way she is.

“Janie is one of the toughest people you’ll ever meet,” Dr. Ward says. “She is physically strong, but that doesn’t compare to her emotional resilience. She has been through a lot but nothing slows her down. She is amazing to watch!”

50 S. Main St, Salt Lake City

801-513-3223

formrxskincare.com

@formdermspa

Salt Lake magazine’s “Women in Business” is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders across the state. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journies so others like them can follow their leads. Find more women in business here!