Adult Recess with Fox School of Wine in Park City

A playground for your palate every Friday night

Adult recess should always include wine. At least, that is what Kirsten Fox from Fox School of Wine believes. Almost every Friday night, her team of talented and knowledgeable wine educators open the doors for recess at the Treasure Mountain Inn in Park City. But stuffy and stiff, is the opposite of what you’ll get. “Many people have the impression that wine classes are probably very serious and intimidating, and they avoid them,” says Miss Fox. “Our classes, based on our company’s motto, are first fun, then tasting and then learning. Since our focus is on fun, we try to make a class that is appropriate for anyone from a new drinker all the way up through about an advanced beginner to an intermediate wine enthusiast.” Each class has a unique theme, and a “professor” to guide you through the five wines you’ll taste.

The 'Saints and Sinners' tour covers Salt Lake City history.





Kirsten is a Certified Executive Sommelier, and has years of experience in wine education, but her goal has always been to create a comfortable and approachable atmosphere to enjoy wine. Part of the approachability in her wine classes is to pour wines that are both readily available in the state-operated liquor stores, and also to feature bottles that come in under a $40 price point. “These are approachable, non-luxury wines that you can use to learn more about wine and wine regions. They’re also not ones that will break the bank.” Which means if you find one you love, it is easy to get a bottle or two.



Fox School of Wine offers classes, tours and tastings. Learn more at foxschoolofwine.com.

In addition to Recess on Main, Fox School of Wine also hosts white-glove private history and wine field trips that masterfully pair a respectful sense of place with a tip of the glass. The Saints and Sinners tour covers Salt Lake City history and the Mines and Wines tour takes guests through Park City. These tours are for groups and must be booked privately in advance.

At the end of the day, Fox School of Wine is all about community. “There are so many connections that happen between a bottle of wine and friends at a table,” says Fox. “The social connection from sharing an experience over a bottle of wine or a class with other people that like wine, it’s invaluable, especially these days when we’re all trying to find ways to connect with each other.”

