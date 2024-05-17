Frankie & Essl’s Has the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Town

Macy and Clint McClellan, co-founders and owners of Frankie and Essl’s were inspired by the breakfast sandwich shops of the Pacific Northwest and decided that our fair city needed a spot to call our own. They also wanted the name to feel personal. “Our dog’s name is Frankie. And Essl’s stands for Egg Sandwiches Salt Lake,” says Clint. “I wanted it to feel a little bit more cozy and small town,” adds Macy. “It’s why we went with that name.”What sets Frankie and Essl’s apart? Hands down. It is the darn good food. The menu is small. On purpose. With just five sandwiches on the menu, every ingredient has to be just so. “We knew we wanted to be in a really small space to make sure that we could perfect every little thing,” says Clint. “We spent a lot of time with sourcing every ingredient that we use, including the bread, which is very important to us, and then trying to make sure that the ratios of the meat fillings and the textures and everything go together.”



Clint and Macy McClellan are the founders of Frankie and Essl’s. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Canadian bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a beautiful brioche bun at Frankie and Essl’s. Photo by Adam Finkle.

From the local brioche bun, high-quality butter, spiced honey sausage (that is made just for their shop), house aioli, and even a cured pork loin for the Canadian bacon sandwich building block is carefully selected. “Our sausage sandwich is our most popular,” says Macy. “We’re proud of that, too. We came up with a bunch of different ideas to develop our sausage recipe. We’re really happy with that landed. It’s sweet, it’s spicy. I think it’s a nice balance.”

The Frankie and Essl’s team is dedicated to service and quick ticket times. After all, when you want breakfast, you want it now. “We focus on our customer service with the cashiers and our managers who talk to everybody as much as possible, trying to be more integrated in the local community,” says Clint. “I think the three things that we get the most feedback on are: One is people love our food. Two, they love how fast we are. And three, they love the people that are on our team.”

What’s next at Frankie & Essl’s? Biscuit sandwiches. And we can’t wait.

Why Go: You’ll have delicious food in hand quickly with no fuss

What to Expect: Warm hospitality, white space, quality food, good value, and fast service

What to Get: Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich | Canadian Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When You Go:

Frankie and Essl’s

490 E. 1300 South, SLC

Instagram: @frankieandessls

