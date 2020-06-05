Utah Community Action (UCA) continues to help struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a free curbside pickup hot dinner service for children. In response to community needs, UCA has shifted its curbside lunch program to a Summer Dinners program providing hot, fresh dinners for children daily.

UCA Summer Dinner locations: Shriver Head Start: 1307 S 900 W, SLC South Salt Lake (SSL): 2825 S 200 E, SLC Kearns: 5361 S 4220 W, Kearns Copperview (CCC): 8446 S Harrison St., Midvale Catherine C. Hoskins (CCH): 6447 W 4100 S, West Valley City Magna: 8275 W 3500 S, Magna Utah Community Action (UCA) is seeking volunteers to help distribute meals. Volunteer shifts are available from 3:30 to 6:30 pm. Volunteers can sign up at www.utahca.org/summerdinnervolunteer.

“My kids love the food, both my one-year-old and three-year-old. They’ll even eat zucchini bread now,” offered a local parent who utilizes this service regularly. “I love that they get a variety of foods and healthy meals.”

Jennifer Godfrey, CEO of UCA, said, “It’s important that we continue to adapt our services to the ever-changing needs of our community. This program allows families to meet their needs and build a safety net to transition back to self-reliance.”

UCA’s Summer Dinners, which is the only program of its kind in the state, will run through August 7, with pick up times 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at six UCA Head Start locations in Salt Lake County and Magna. The program, filling an essential gap in food assistance programs in the area and is open to the public. No documentation is required to receive food.

The meal packs are free-of-charge to all children 18 and under and include a hot, healthy dinner for that evening as well as a sack breakfast for the next day. For $3.00, adults can also receive a hot dinner.

On the first day of the curbside pickup program on June 1, 2020, UCA served 409 children and adults with 818 meals. The agency saw an increase in demand on the second day, serving 900 meals, and expects the demand and access to its meal program to increase daily as more of the public becomes aware of this service.

