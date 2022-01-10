Freestyle World Cup Comes to Deer Valley Ahead of 2022 Olympics

Watching professional mogul skiers in action is truly something to behold. Their legs fire like pistons and knees launch into the chest as they careen down steep courses, yet their upper bodies remain implacably composed as though partaking in a completely separate activity. Don’t even get me started on the aerialists. Launching skyward off comically large cheese wedge-shaped jumps, they perform a dizzying array of flips and spins in the stratosphere before landing squarely on their feet. As someone who’s spent a considerable portion of my life skiing moguls and hitting jumps, I find the whole exercise equal parts inspiring and humbling. The FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley is an annual chance to see these world-class athletes up close in person, and the event is back this week bringing high-flying antics and Olympic qualifying stakes to the slopes from Jan. 12-14.

This year marks the 24th time Deer Valley has hosted the event, which has become a legendary good time for snow-sports diehards and more general Olympic sports enthusiasts in Park City. Large, boisterous crowds gather at the base of Champion—the run used for the mogul competitions at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games—and get vehemently patriotic in support of the hometown skiers. In addition to being a top-echelon event on its own, the 2022 event has Olympic qualifying implications for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics upping the ante even further.

All competitions for the 2022 FIS Freestyle World Cup will be held during daylight hours this season instead of in prime time under the lights as they had traditionally been. That just means spectators will have to get the party started earlier. The aerials competition takes place on Jan. 12 (the final is at 3 p.m.), while the mogul competitions will be on Jan. 13 and 14 (the finals begin at 2 p.m.).

If you’re lucky enough to have a Deer Valley or Ikon pass, you can make some turns in between the action. A short walk uphill from the Snow Park base area at Deer Valley provides access to the event venue for everyone else. All competitions are free and open to the public. The events can also be streamed live on the NBC Peacock App if you happen to be stuck at work. The event schedule is below, and complete information can be found on Deer Valley’s website here.

Cheer on Team USA in person before you see them on television from Beijing. Read more outdoor coverage here.

Jan. 12: Aerials

9:10 a.m. Women’s Aerial Qualifications

12:15 p.m. Men’s Aerial Qualifications

3 p.m. Aerial Finals

Jan. 13: Moguls

9:10 a.m. Women’s Mogul Qualifications

11:40 p.m. Men’s Mogul Qualifications

2 p.m. Mogul Finals

Jan. 14: Moguls