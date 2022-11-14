11 Spots Serving Up Fried Pickles in Salt Lake

In my humble opinion, the right fried pickle offers everything I want from a perfect bite—a crispy exterior with just a pinch of seasoning and a fresh, molten pickle that ignites the senses. Spears or chips, I don’t care as long as the batter-to-pickle ratio is on point and the dipping sauce is served in abundance. Of course, the fried finger food is the perfect companion at state fairs and festivals, but it’s also served year-round at dive bar happy hours and upscale eateries. Wherever you prefer to get your pickle fix, Salt Lake has plenty of options. Here are 11 spots that will make you think you’ve fried and gone to heaven.

The next time you visit Bar Named Sue for Thursday BINGO, give their Sue spears a try. Pickled in-house and dipped in their homemade spicy ranch, they’re tangy and flavorful.

3928 S Highland Dr., Millcreek

The fried pickles spears at Bewilder Brewing are everything a true frickle (pickle fry) should be—thin, crunchy and smothered in sauce.

445 S 400 W, SLC

Bricks Corner might be known for their Detroit-style pizza, but don’t overlook their apps. Served with fried crimini mushrooms, the rosemary fried pickles are the perfect bite. The batter is made with Bricks Czech Pilsner, so each pickle is light and crisp.

1465 S 700 E, SLC

Fried in a buttermilk batter and finished with panko, Lake Effect’s fried pickles are a godsend for late-night snackers.

155 W 200 S, SLC

Known for their heaping burgers and intriguing shot selection, Lucky 13 also offers classic fried dill pickle spears on their menu. Substitute them for your french fries and order a side of Lucky 13’s secret sauce—you’ll thank me later.

135 W 1300 S, SLC

Mark of the Beastro

Mark of the Beastro serves up all vegan American fare favorites. In addition to soy chicken wings and palm heart mozzarella sticks, their fried pickle chips are healthy and dill-icious.

666 State St., SLC

The food menu at the Quarters Sugarhouse is all nostalgia. House-made pizza rolls and Uncrustables are a slam dunk, and so are their fried pickles. The basket comes with a healthy serving of spears with a side of refreshing dill sauce made in-house. (Pro tip: Add a dash of their smoked pineapple habanero hot sauce and their everything dressing, all made by hand)

1054 E 2100 S, SLC

Authentic Southern barbecue isn’t all about the meat, the sides have just as much value. Alongside creamy Mac and Cheese and Hush Puppies, the fried pickles at R&R make a great addition.

307 W 600 S, SLC

Root’d Cafe in Cottonwood Heights know their way around a pickle. Their shareable spears are fried up to perfection and served with a selection of sauces including chipotle aioli and mustard.

2577 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights

The combination of Wasatch’s breaded pickle chips and a pint of their Apricot Hefeweizen is a match made in heaven. And, for $10, you get a basket big enough for the whole table to enjoy.

2110 Highland Dr., SLC

Considering Whiskey Street’s penchant for Southern comfort food, it’s only natural they include zesty fried pickles on their menu. Flaky tempura batter offers the perfect crunch and spicy remoulade sauce keeps with Cajun tradition.

323 S Main St., SLC

