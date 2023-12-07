Whether its the ever-popular Festival of Lights, a show at Ballet West, or a scavenger hunt with the little ones, these December events in Utah offer something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season

Displays

Trees of Diversity – Utah Cultural Celebration Center

November 21 – December 31

Held at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center, this year’s Trees of Diversity continues the community tradition started almost 20 years ago. Decorated trees represent different countries and ethnic backgrounds as well as family traditions.

Festival of Lights – Spanish Fork

November 24 – January 1

The 31st Annual Festival of Lights returns to Spanish Fork this holiday season. This year, the route has been altered slightly to accommodate advanced ticket-holders who enjoy expedited wait time and vehicle management. Learn more about the map here!

Lightwalk – Tracy Aviary

November 24 – December 23

Tracy Aviary has been illuminated with eight acres of twinkling light displays. Meander through tunnels and mazes while you enjoy holiday beverages, and don’t forget to make a stop at Santa’s life-size gingerbread house. Some of the aviary’s nocturnal residents are bound to be active, so keep an eye out for them as you enjoy the grounds! Reserve tickets here.

Holiday Window Displays at the Grand America Hotel

Christmas Village 2023– Downtown Ogden

November 24 – January 1

Every night at 5 p.m., Ogden is transformed into a winter wonderland full of twinkling lights and holiday displays. The free event also includes visits from Santa, train rides and occasional firework shows. Find the entire route here!

Candy Rush by World of Illumination – Utah State Fairpark

November 18 – December 31

The world’s largest drive-through audio-visual experience stops by SLC to transform our state fairpark into a magical land of larger-than-life Christmas characters. The mile-long journey featured millions of lights, gingerbread villages and enchanting Christmas music. Find tickets here.

Flankers Kitchen and Sports Bar. Photo by Blake Peterson & Panic Button Media

Lights On! – The Gateway

Stroll through Gateway’s winter wonderland filled with oversized woodland creatures, vibrant holiday lights, and plenty of Christmas photo ops. When you’re ready to warm-up, head to Flankers who have transformed their Tiki Bar into a fantastical Christmas Parlor.

Holiday Window Displays and Gingerbread House – Grand America Hotel

November 4 – December 20

The Grand America’s 2023 window stroll theme is ‘Let it Snow’, and embraces the special time of year through the yes of Jaqueline Frost and her playful kitty, Snowball. The window stroll invites guests to follow the story through QR codes, quizzes, and drawings! Also, don’t miss the life size Gingerbread House inside the hotel.

GLOW Garden – The Gallivan Center

November 24 – February 1

Created by In Theory Art Collective, The Gallivan Center’s GLOW Garden features inspiring instillations and sculptures that focus on themes of joy, love, and Utah’s diverse natural, cultural and social landscapes.

Snow Globe Stroll – Park City’s Historic District

November 22 – January 5

The Snow Globe Stroll featuring seven life-size snow globes themed around holiday songs like “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Passersby can enjoy festive Historic Park City holiday decorations including Santa’s mailbox and Main Street Christmas tree.

Hogle Zoo’s Zoo Lights

Things to Do

Zoo Lights – Hogle Zoo

December 1 – December 30

Held throughout the month of December, Zoo Lights is the perfect opportunity to see the animals and over 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays. Tickets are $11.98.

Gingerbread House Decorating– Deer Valley

December 15 – December 24

Join Deer Valley’s pastry pros for a festive time decorating your very own gingerbread house. With a cup of hot cocoa in hand, you’ll bring your gingerbread dreams to life with an array of frostings, candies, confections and cheer. Reservations available here.

Santa’s Village – Hyatt Regency Hotel

November 24 – December 31st

The Hyatt Regency hotel, a sleek and modern building in the heart of downtown, has pulled out all the stops this holiday season. The impressive interiors have been decked out in Christmas decor, and their 6th-floor terrace has been transformed into Santa’s Village. Visit on a Saturday to snap a photo with Santa and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies. When you’re ready to warm up, head inside to Mar | Muntanya for Spanish tapas. The restaurant’s cocktail special, hot mulled cider with your choice of spirit.

Gingerbread Village and Holiday Market – Traverse Mountain

November 17 – December 23

Check off every item on your holiday shopping list at Traverse Mountain’s holiday pop-up market hosted by Market Lane. Located in the grand lobby mezzanine, more than 65 vendors will be at this year’s market. The shopping center also has also introduced an impressive Gingerbread Village, market by the 30-foot-tall gingerbread tower.

Ice Skating at Gallivan Center. Photo by Austen Diamond, Visit Salt Lake

Elf Scavenger Hunt and Photos with Santa – Gardner Village

December 1 – December 31

Find the elf displays through Gardner Village and get rewarded with a free piece of salt water taffy from the chocolate covered wagon! Perfect for entertaining the little ones while you shop eclectic shops at Gardner Village. You can also snap pics with Santa on select days through Santa with the pros at Camera Shy Studio.

Aurora – Evermore Park

December 8 – December 30

Evermore Park’s winter wonderland, Aurora, transports guests to an old European style village filled with classic Christmas decorations and a variety of holiday characters. The park also features a delightful holiday market, a Christmas Carol Adventure, ice skating and seasonal food items.

Ice Skating – Various Locations

Test your balance, and your patience, at the outdoor ice rink in the heart of downtown. The Gallivan Center always dresses up for the holidays and stays open as late as midnight during the weekend. The ice does tend to get crowded during peak hours, so make sure you’re properly bundled (and/or boozed) up before braving a crowd. Further south, Millcreek Commons has opened up a brand new rink complete with 11,000 square feet of ice!

Music, Theater and Sing-Alongs

Christmas in Connecticut – Pioneer Theatre

December 1 – December 16

Utah’s premier professional theatre, presents a new musical stage adaptation of the classic holiday film Christmas in Connecticut. While the musical had its world premiere at the Goodspeed in Connecticut during the 2022 holiday season, the show’s creators continue to develop and fine-tune the work, making the PTC mounting an all-new experience for audiences—and the only production of Christmas in Connecticut in the U.S. during the 2023 holiday season.

The Night Before Christmas – Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

December 8 – December 9

The Salt Lake Ballet Theater presents, the Night Before Christmas. The performance follows a young girl names Alexandria who finds herself immersed in a splendid dream of Christmas fairies, snow queens and a Nutcracker prince.

Nutcracker – Ballet West

December 8 – December 27

America’s first and longest running Nutcracker production returns to Ballet West. As fresh as the day it was created, audience members are welcomed into the fantastical Land of Sweets. Find tickets.

39th Annual Christmas Carole Sing-Along – The Delta Center

December 11

The 39th Annual Larry H. Miller Christmas Sing-Along is coming to Salt Lake on Dec. 11th. The free event invites guests to enjoy performances from local artists and national artists The National Parks. Holiday treats and gift coupons available why supplies last.

