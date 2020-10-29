On Wednesday, October 30, 2020, under a fading fall sunset, masked business leaders, bike aficionados, political types and a few random media folks, gathered 6-ish feet apart at the GREENbike station on Rio Grande Street and 300 South to prove that yes, you can ride bikes when it’s cold. More importantly, the bike share donated a pile of winter clothing to Volunteers of America’s Utah Homeless Youth Resource Center (VOA).

Who knows who showed ? With the masks and all, GREENBike organizers had a hard time telling who was actually who amid the who’s who of attendees. So maybe? • Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Trustee Beth Holbrook

• Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke

• Salt Lake City Council Member Amy Fowler

• SLUG Magazine Editor-in-Chief Angela H. Brown

• Salt Lake City Council Member Andrew Johnston

• FOX13 News Reporter Ben Winslow

• Salt Lake City Council Member Darin Mano

• Salt Lake Magazine Managing Editor Jeremy Pugh (I WAS!)

• Salt Lake City Council Member Dan Dugan

• UCAIR Executive Director Thom Carter

• 02 Utah Executive Director David Garbett

• Downtown Alliance Executive Director Dee Brewer

• Give Group Executive Director Chris Parker

• Jordan River Commission Executive Director Soren Simonsen

• Colmena Group Development Executive Aabir Malik

• SelectHealth Risk Adjustment Coding Auditor Anji Lefler

• Ray Quinney & Nebekar Attorney Pat Reimherr

• GREENbike Board Chair / Stadler Rail Director of Sales Matt Sibul

“We’re so grateful that all of these community leaders were willing to participate in tonight’s ride,” said GREENbike Founder and Executive Director Ben Bolte. “The goals of the ride are to remind people that you can bike in the winter, that SLC has great bike infrastructure and that the Volunteers of America is an amazing organization that we should all support.”

On behalf of the riders, GREENbike purchased 192 beanies, 192 pairs of adult gloves, 240 pairs of adult socks, 156 pairs of children’s gloves, 120 pairs of children’s socks, and 200 rain ponchos to donate to the Homeless Youth Resource Center.

“Because of the support of our amazing community, homeless individuals will stay warm this winter,” Kathy Bray, President of VOA Utah said. “Cold weather items go fast during the winter months.” Many of the youth served by VOA Utah, use GREENBike as a method of transit, Bray said, and the donations will help keep them warm as temperatures drop. The VOA has urgent need for more donations and has set up a wishlist on their website where you, your family or your organization can learn more about the specific needs and donate.

“Consider holding a charitable drive for our greatest needs,” Bray asked the gathered riders. To find out more visit: voaut.org/in-kind.

The riders set off in a gaggle across town, using the protected bike lanes of 300 South (The Becker Bike Highway, we like to call it) ending at one of GREENbike’s newest stations on the corner of 700 East and 300 South, Papa Murphy’s adjacent. From there, they dispersed into the twilight.

See more of our Citylife coverage here.